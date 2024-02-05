WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD & HONEY 2 Red Band Trailer Adds Owl And Tigger To The Macabre Mix

We got a first glimpse of the sequel's terrifying take on Tigger and the titular bear's ferocious redesign last year, and we now get to see them in action in the first trailer for Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which also adds a seriously messed-up incarnation of Owl to the macabre mix.

In the first movie, Pooh was very clearly a guy in a not particularly convincing suit, but with a budget reportedly 10 times that of its predecessor, Blood and Honey 2 was able to spend a bit more on revamping the murderous mammal's look and making him a far more unsettling sight to behold.

The first movie made headlines last year when a fourth-grade teacher accidentally screened the horror parody for his students, and we can only imagine how much more "distraught" those kids would have been if the bloodthirsty bear looked like this!

Check out the red band trailer and a poster (via IGN) below.

Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger leave a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake in Winnie-the-Pooh 2: Blood and Honey. Check out the red band trailer: pic.twitter.com/cxp6I254Cr — IGN (@IGN) February 5, 2024 Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger seek revenge against Christopher Robin in Winnie-the-Pooh 2: Blood and Honey. Check out the exclusive trailer and poster here: https://t.co/rcIRWHRkSt pic.twitter.com/XW5ECubcDJ — IGN (@IGN) February 5, 2024

During an interview with THR, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield was asked about Pooh's new look and what fans can expect from the sequel in general.

"Number two is better than number one in every single aspect. Because we’ve gone into this knowing on what platform scale it’s going, whereas in the first one, we didn’t really have much of an idea. We obviously didn’t expect it to go to the masses it did. This time we’ve gone into it knowing that will happen, so a lot more time can be dedicated towards it. I’ve not really worked on anything else this year. And that’s why all areas are now a massive jump up compared to the first."

"For example, the look of the creatures is quite an important thing," he continued. "Before we had a mask bought online, some cleaning gloves from the shop downstairs and a red lumberjack shirt from Amazon. The whole monster was about £630 ($770). But this time we have people doing the prosthetics — it’s a company that has worked on Harry Potter’s Voldemort and Star Wars. And they’ve been in charge of the redesigns of the creature. And that’s why Pooh looks a bit more scary. There’s an extra level of detail there. "

We also have a new synopsis.

“Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all.”

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is set to be released on February 14, 2024. Will you be celebrating Valentine's Day by seeing this or Madame Web? Drop us a comment down below.