Mark Ruffalo Talks Superhero Movie Snobbery, Why He Loves Marvel, And Whether Hulk Can Beat Superman

Mark Ruffalo first played The Hulk when he took over the role of Bruce Banner from Edward Norton in 2012's The Avengers. While he's yet to star in a solo movie, the actor has become a recurring presence in the MCU and is set to appear in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Talking to Mehdi Hasan, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star started by saying he couldn't "confirm or deny" his involvement with the next Spider-Man movie. The trades have reported on his involvement, so he's likely just playing coy.

Regardless, when asked what he likes about being part of the long-running superhero franchise, Ruffalo said, "Just having the continuity. As an actor, you're going from one extreme situation to the next. You make these tight-knit groups and then break apart, and rarely ever do you have the type of continuity."

"I never thought I would have a real, legit, steady job. [Being an Avenger] is my steady job," he continued. "Each movie you do is kind of a different universe, especially if you're working with different directors. What I love about Marvel is that they really do let the director create a whole other world. You go from The Avengers to Thor: Ragnarok. They're extremely different."

Hasan asked Ruffalo for his thoughts on the sort of snobbery MCU movies are subject to from filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. For the actor, it comes down to how much he enjoys the work he's doing.

"I don't know, it's acting to me. It's all filmmaking. It's storytelling. I like to do it all," Ruffalo stated. "I don't give a shit. I'm gonna please myself as far as my art goes. I'm having the best time."

He added, "For all of the criticism we might get from the high-brow directors, I've never sat in one of those movies where I've seen people literally screaming, crying, beating their chests. When I went to see [Avengers: Infinity War] with my son, no one knew who I was, and at the end of the movie, they jumped up, they were on their seats like, 'Start a riot!'"

Later in the conversation, Ruffalo answered a series of rapid-fire Marvel questions, confirming he'd like to share the screen with Wolverine and that, politically, he sees himself as being more in line with Captain America's viewpoint than Iron Man's.

Quizzed on who would win in a fight between the Green Goliath and Superman, he immediately replied, "The Hulk [Laughs]." As for Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk, Ruffalo said, "Hulk. No one beats The Hulk. Not even the Red Hulk. I love Harrison Ford."

You can watch the full interview with Ruffalo in the player below.