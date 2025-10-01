Mark Ruffalo Talks Superhero Movie Snobbery, Why He Loves Marvel, And Whether Hulk Can Beat Superman

Mark Ruffalo Talks Superhero Movie Snobbery, Why He Loves Marvel, And Whether Hulk Can Beat Superman

Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo has explained why he doesn't let the negative discourse surrounding superhero movies to bother him and weighs in on whether his Hulk could beat Superman and Red Hulk...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 01, 2025 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Hulk

Mark Ruffalo first played The Hulk when he took over the role of Bruce Banner from Edward Norton in 2012's The Avengers. While he's yet to star in a solo movie, the actor has become a recurring presence in the MCU and is set to appear in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Talking to Mehdi Hasan, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star started by saying he couldn't "confirm or deny" his involvement with the next Spider-Man movie. The trades have reported on his involvement, so he's likely just playing coy. 

Regardless, when asked what he likes about being part of the long-running superhero franchise, Ruffalo said, "Just having the continuity. As an actor, you're going from one extreme situation to the next. You make these tight-knit groups and then break apart, and rarely ever do you have the type of continuity."

"I never thought I would have a real, legit, steady job. [Being an Avenger] is my steady job," he continued. "Each movie you do is kind of a different universe, especially if you're working with different directors. What I love about Marvel is that they really do let the director create a whole other world. You go from The Avengers to Thor: Ragnarok. They're extremely different."

Hasan asked Ruffalo for his thoughts on the sort of snobbery MCU movies are subject to from filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. For the actor, it comes down to how much he enjoys the work he's doing.  

"I don't know, it's acting to me. It's all filmmaking. It's storytelling. I like to do it all," Ruffalo stated. "I don't give a shit. I'm gonna please myself as far as my art goes. I'm having the best time."

He added, "For all of the criticism we might get from the high-brow directors, I've never sat in one of those movies where I've seen people literally screaming, crying, beating their chests. When I went to see [Avengers: Infinity War] with my son, no one knew who I was, and at the end of the movie, they jumped up, they were on their seats like, 'Start a riot!'"

Later in the conversation, Ruffalo answered a series of rapid-fire Marvel questions, confirming he'd like to share the screen with Wolverine and that, politically, he sees himself as being more in line with Captain America's viewpoint than Iron Man's. 

Quizzed on who would win in a fight between the Green Goliath and Superman, he immediately replied, "The Hulk [Laughs]." As for Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk, Ruffalo said, "Hulk. No one beats The Hulk. Not even the Red Hulk. I love Harrison Ford."

You can watch the full interview with Ruffalo in the player below. 

AVENGERS Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Concerns Disney Will [Break] America Amid Jimmy Kimmel Controversy
Related:

AVENGERS Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Concerns Disney Will "[Break] America" Amid Jimmy Kimmel Controversy
WORLD WAR HULK: 8 Epic Comic Book Moments Marvel Studios MUST One Day Bring To The Big Screen
Recommended For You:

WORLD WAR HULK: 8 Epic Comic Book Moments Marvel Studios MUST One Day Bring To The Big Screen

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
EarlChai
EarlChai - 10/1/2025, 8:40 AM
Superman’s weakness is green radiation. Remind me what powers the Hulk again?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/1/2025, 8:43 AM
@EarlChai - HULK strongest there is.. but you're not equating gamma radiation with alien radiation that comes from kryptonite are you? That's just not the same thing.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/1/2025, 9:05 AM
@JackDeth - Someone said hulk’s gamma radiation would be detrimental to Superman’s kryptonian physiology. Something about nuclear radiation being similar to gamma radiation affecting superman’s health atomically speaking.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/1/2025, 9:12 AM
@TheVisionary27 - this is very true, Hulk doesn't use it often but he can. That's why many people think that Hulk can beat him.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/1/2025, 9:16 AM
@TheVisionary27 - If both of these characters were in one universe, I might follow that logic.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 10/1/2025, 9:32 AM
@JackDeth - User Comment Image 😉
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/1/2025, 8:42 AM
Exactly right. Martin Scorcese may be a talented filmmaker, but at the end of the day, his opinion is no more important than anyone else's. He can say these movies aren't any good, but all that matters is that people enjoy them.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/1/2025, 8:44 AM
@JackDeth - and less people seem to be enjoying them
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/1/2025, 8:55 AM
@bobevanz - In real life people enjoy them more than on the internet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2025, 8:57 AM
@JackDeth - people also turn on movies on the internet quicker…

I mean I see people turning on Sinners now.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/1/2025, 8:58 AM
@TheVisionary25 - DAFUQ???? Who are these people? I would like to have a word.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2025, 9:04 AM
@JackDeth - User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/1/2025, 9:15 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh, then never mind. It's not worth wading into that cesspool.
KetracelWhite74
KetracelWhite74 - 10/1/2025, 9:29 AM
@JackDeth - Good point. Also, Scorcese wouldn't be talking about Marvel if it hadn't been so popular. I never heard him criticizing Snakes on a Plane or Freddy vs. Jason. Sounds like jealousy to me.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/1/2025, 9:43 AM
@KetracelWhite74 - Yeah, his movies are overrated anyways. lol
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/1/2025, 8:44 AM
The Hulk could definitely beat Gunn’s Superman LOL Lou Ferrigno’s Hulk could beat Gunn’s Superman!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/1/2025, 8:49 AM
If he truly loved it, he wouldn't have helped destroy the Hulk

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2025, 9:03 AM
Art is all about eliciting emotions from people and if these films do that then they are that imo , no debate.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/1/2025, 9:03 AM
At this point I would just like Michael Bay to direct the Hulk.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/1/2025, 9:14 AM
His Hulk could definitely beat Gunn's "super""man" but then again, who can't beat that version of the character.
KetracelWhite74
KetracelWhite74 - 10/1/2025, 9:27 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 100% agree. The movie opens with text that reads "most powerful metahuman" or something like that, and then immediately shows his ass handed to him by every no-name in this world (including non metahuman like Luthor).
KetracelWhite74
KetracelWhite74 - 10/1/2025, 9:25 AM
I believe Superman beat Hulk in the 1996 DC vs. Marvel event, but that was fan votes in the snail mail era... Time of rematch!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/1/2025, 9:38 AM
The mcu hulk could barely beat his way out of a wet paper bag, never mind beating superman

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder