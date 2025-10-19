"We Keep Talking About It...": HULK Actor Mark Ruffalo Shares An Update On Solo Movie Discussions

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo has shared an update on where things stand with a solo outing for the Green Goliath, and while the rights remain an issue, it seems something is being discussed.

By JoshWilding - Oct 19, 2025 08:10 AM EST
It's easy to forget now, but The Incredible Hulk was right there alongside Iron Man in 2008 when the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched. The movie was neither a huge hit nor a massive flop, but given the tepid response to the reboot and behind-the-scenes issues with actor Edward Norton, it soon became the franchise's black sheep.

Rights issues also came into play, and it wasn't until 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that The Incredible Hulk was referenced in a meaningful way (this February's Captain America: Brave New World brought back The Leader, albeit to a mixed response). 

After taking over the role from Norton in 2012's The Avengers, Ruffalo's Bruce Banner has become an MCU mainstay, appearing in that franchise and later everything from Thor: Ragnarok to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day

What we haven't had is a solo Hulk movie. It's no secret that complicated rights issues are in play, and Ruffalo once again commented on that in a fascinating career retrospective with GQ

"It's not really owned by Marvel," the actor reiterated. "It's a Universal property. I don't know if it’ll ever really come to be, honestly. We keep talking about it, what it would be." If Universal Pictures has distribution rights, then Disney being reluctant to essentially produce a movie for the competition isn't a shock. 

World War Hulk, World War Hulks, and Hulk vs. Wolverine are just some of the projects rumoured to be on the horizon for Ruffalo, but Marvel Studios has yet to make anything official. We also don't know whether the MCU can even use "Hulk" in a movie's title. 

When we last saw Bruce Banner, his arm had healed after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After helping train his cousin, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, the Green Goliath met his son, Skaar. Unfortunately, that character's brief introduction in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale didn't receive the warmest response from fans. 

Asked recently what he likes about being part of a long-running superhero franchise, Ruffalo said, "Just having the continuity. As an actor, you're going from one extreme situation to the next. You make these tight-knit groups and then break apart, and rarely ever do you have the type of continuity."

"I never thought I would have a real, legit, steady job. [Being an Avenger] is my steady job," he continued. "Each movie you do is kind of a different universe, especially if you're working with different directors. What I love about Marvel is that they really do let the director create a whole other world. You go from The Avengers to Thor: Ragnarok. They're extremely different."

Check out the full interview with Ruffalo in the player below. 

Mark Ruffalo Talks Superhero Movie Snobbery, Why He Loves Marvel, And Whether Hulk Can Beat Superman
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/19/2025, 9:04 AM
I keep talking to my wife about a threesome with another woman.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/19/2025, 9:08 AM
Shouldn't the rights have gone back by now, considering they haven't distributed a Hulk movie for nearly 18 years now ?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/19/2025, 9:39 AM
@TheJok3r - They expired June 2023, Ruffalo is 2yrs out of date on the facts and indeed on the details as Universal had already lost the IP rights after too much time passed after their Hulk movie. Hence why it was taken back and made by Marvel studios ditching more of what had been written for the initialy planned sequel (a few remnants remained like Banner's locatation at the start of TIH being identical to where was stated at the end of the HULK 2003 film.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/19/2025, 9:14 AM
Ruffalo’s neutered Hulk is hardly interesting enough for a solo film.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 10/19/2025, 9:19 AM
Add in all the usual actors names who are getting older since MCU is running purely on nostalgia now. RDJ, Jackman, Three different Chris', Liz Olsen, heck they might even bring back Scar Jo and Karen Gillan etc.. etc... just because! 🤦‍♂️

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/19/2025, 9:20 AM
I sure wish Ed Norton could've been easier to work with.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/19/2025, 9:20 AM
He could be in Old Man Logan.
Corruptor
Corruptor - 10/19/2025, 9:23 AM
Yes, but not with you.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/19/2025, 9:34 AM
Both the characterization and the actors portrayal of the mcu hulk are absolute garbage. As others have said, completely neutered character
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/19/2025, 9:58 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - We only really got to see him once and that was on Avengers (Not counting the Ed Norton version) Everything after that has been off. Never really liked Ruffalo as Banner.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/19/2025, 9:49 AM
There isn't a single thing about the MCU Hulk that can't be fixed in 5 seconds with Banner loosing control of his temper (or more complex reasons like gamma radiation exposure or mind control stuff) and amuses me no end how many don't get that. I do get anyone not being into his version of Banner however but mostly they fixate on the nerfed Hulk aspect which is easily countered by pointing out that the only time Hulk hasn't been at close to normal powers levels is when Banner has NOT lost his temper or FULL control taken by Hulk.

That said, I prefer a nerdy college Prof type Banner over the more ladies man version they went with in TIH thus DO like Ruffalo's Banner even if I want a more rage monster Hulk again too, tastes differ however and that's OK :D

