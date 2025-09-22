AVENGERS Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Concerns Disney Will "[Break] America" Amid Jimmy Kimmel Controversy

AVENGERS Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Concerns Disney Will &quot;[Break] America&quot; Amid Jimmy Kimmel Controversy

Mark Ruffalo is expected to reprise his role as The Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the MCU veteran is speaking out against Disney's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel and pre-empt his talk show.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2025 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Hulk

Jimmy Kimmel's suspension from ABC continues to make headlines. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host recently opened an episode of his show with a monologue saying that the "MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

Kimmel went on to accuse those on the right of "doing everything they can to score political points from it" and "working very hard to capitalise on the murder." He then reminded viewers of rioters who, on 6 January 2021, "wanted to hang" Trump's first-term Vice President, Mike Pence, for certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

The next day, an ABC spokesperson said Jimmy Kimmel Live! would "be pre-empted indefinitely," and we later learned that Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the FCC, and an avid President Donald Trump supporter, threatened to "take action" against Disney and ABC. NexStar, which, like Disney, needs FCC approval for multi-billion dollar acquisitions, also piled pressure on Disney to pull the show. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star and MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo has weighed in on social media today. Responding to a post revealing that Disney stock has dipped by 7% since Kimmel's suspension, the actor wrote, "It’s going to go down a lot further if they cancel his show. Disney does not want to be the ones that broke America."

This comes after the Hulk actor recently participated in a No Kings online event and said, "My industry doesn’t really understand what’s happening right now, but what they do understand is our freedom of speech is being attacked."

Ruffalo is far from the only MCU star to speak out against the House of Mouse. The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Pedro Pascal shared a post on Instagram last week where he wrote, "Standing with you Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and added "defend free speech," "defend democracy."

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Marisa Tomei and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany have also called on their followers to cancel their subscriptions to Disney-owned platforms like Disney+ and ESPN.

There are, of course, plenty of people who have celebrated and supported Kimmel's suspension. However, none of them have had any ties to the MCU or DCU (at least not as we write this). 

Kimmel has yet to weigh in on his suspension, but talks with Disney are thought to be ongoing. The company has been widely condemned for what many feel is an attack on free speech as Trump looks to silence his critics. 

WORLD WAR HULK: 8 Epic Comic Book Moments Marvel Studios MUST One Day Bring To The Big Screen
Related:

WORLD WAR HULK: 8 Epic Comic Book Moments Marvel Studios MUST One Day Bring To The Big Screen
RUMOR: FURIOSA Director George Miller Eyed To Direct WORLD WAR HULK Or THOR 5 By Marvel Studios
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: FURIOSA Director George Miller Eyed To Direct WORLD WAR HULK Or THOR 5 By Marvel Studios

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 9/22/2025, 7:10 AM
The government didn’t force them off the air. One of their largest affiliates said they wouldn’t air him anymore unless he apologized and he refused to. Sorry but this is Kimmels fault.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/22/2025, 7:25 AM
@Wallywest001 - He was going to double down blaming MAGA when everyone knew it wasn't on them. The man went on air every damn night shitting on half the country. He couldn't control himself for one night. He claims his staff are full of fact checkers who won't let him lie. So how did that massive lie slip pass them? This is all so ridiculous
Webfooter
Webfooter - 9/22/2025, 7:11 AM
I'd say Charlie Kirk's freedom of speech was infringed upon more by being shot and killed than Kimmel's by being suspended for a few days for telling bad jokes. Celebs seem to be forgetting which one is far worse.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 9/22/2025, 7:17 AM
@Webfooter - I mean Kirk said mass shootings were an unfortunate price worth paying for freedom to carry arms so I can’t think of a more fitting end for him honestly. He died for what he believed in. I’m sure he’s looking up at us right now smiling.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/22/2025, 7:23 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - He's never said any of that, it's just your throbbing hate boner going off again. Show the full quote and context or shut the [frick] up with your 2nd rate comprehension level.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/22/2025, 7:37 AM
@Webfooter - Welcome to MAGA U.S.A. where Mass-Shootings and Children being shot and killed in their Classrooms is the norm.

Charlie Kirk just another victim.

Thoughts and Prayers Covers everything.
jst5
jst5 - 9/22/2025, 7:42 AM
@AllsGood -There were 1.4 million abortions in the U.S.A in 2024 alone....just another victim of America,huh?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/22/2025, 7:14 AM
Maybe Jimmy can get some tips from Rosanne and Gina.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 9/22/2025, 7:18 AM
LOL. The clown in the White House broke America.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/22/2025, 7:22 AM
User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/22/2025, 7:24 AM
Can we get a talk show hosted by ruffalo & pascal already?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/22/2025, 7:28 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Nah, Dumb and Dumber works better as a movie
Timerider
Timerider - 9/22/2025, 7:35 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - I want to see Ruffalo in a show about keeping secrets, lol. Tom Holland could be on the show as well.
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 9/22/2025, 7:41 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - neither of them know which bathroom to use lol
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/22/2025, 7:27 AM
User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/22/2025, 7:29 AM
@DarthOmega - I love it, get lost Jimbo
Timerider
Timerider - 9/22/2025, 7:28 AM
It’s best to keep your mouth shut or suffer the same fate as Gina or Jimmy. These actors and celebrities never learn, it’s best to stay quiet, or risk being canceled and/or fired SMH.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/22/2025, 7:38 AM
@Timerider - The thing is, he didn't have to shut up. He could've spoke on it. All he had to do was not lie on half the damn country. He couldn't even do that. These people are so full of shit.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/22/2025, 7:28 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/22/2025, 7:31 AM
MAGA!

User Comment Image
Songoty
Songoty - 9/22/2025, 7:33 AM
Kinda ironic seeing Mark Ruffalo of all people defending "free speech". Lol
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/22/2025, 7:35 AM
Man, the shill army is out in full force.

Jimmy got temporarily sidelined because he tried to tank his already flailing ratings, and he said 'I'll [frick]ing do it again' to his bosses. Of course they fired him, like any somewhat business-smart manager. He can still start a shitty podcast, or get invited on radical leftist podcasts and spew his lies for an audience that wants them. He's far from canceled, he'll bounce back, don't worry.

Kirk got killed for respectfully debating outside. Where is Ruffalo's indignation on that ? That is far more likely to 'break America' than some boring talkie taking a break. Then again, lefty Hollywood nuts can't have their priorities straight, so that's no surprise.

I wonder, did Rafflo get a little worried back when Roseanne and Carlson got booted off the air ? I don't know, but somehow, I doubt it.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/22/2025, 7:43 AM
Here's an idea: Ruffalo and Kimmel start a podcast together, and they talk about what's wrong in the world, and the rest of the us can laugh at how out of touch these loonies really are. Every single episode would be about how it's Trump's fault. They could even have 'special' guests, like flailing Colbert. Endless entertainment. I'm even giving the idea away for free if they can make it happen !

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder