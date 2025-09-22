AVENGERS Star Mark Ruffalo Shares Concerns Disney Will "[Break] America" Amid Jimmy Kimmel Controversy

Jimmy Kimmel's suspension from ABC continues to make headlines. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host recently opened an episode of his show with a monologue saying that the "MAGA gang" was "desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

Kimmel went on to accuse those on the right of "doing everything they can to score political points from it" and "working very hard to capitalise on the murder." He then reminded viewers of rioters who, on 6 January 2021, "wanted to hang" Trump's first-term Vice President, Mike Pence, for certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

The next day, an ABC spokesperson said Jimmy Kimmel Live! would "be pre-empted indefinitely," and we later learned that Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the FCC, and an avid President Donald Trump supporter, threatened to "take action" against Disney and ABC. NexStar, which, like Disney, needs FCC approval for multi-billion dollar acquisitions, also piled pressure on Disney to pull the show.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star and MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo has weighed in on social media today. Responding to a post revealing that Disney stock has dipped by 7% since Kimmel's suspension, the actor wrote, "It’s going to go down a lot further if they cancel his show. Disney does not want to be the ones that broke America."

This comes after the Hulk actor recently participated in a No Kings online event and said, "My industry doesn’t really understand what’s happening right now, but what they do understand is our freedom of speech is being attacked."

Ruffalo is far from the only MCU star to speak out against the House of Mouse. The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Pedro Pascal shared a post on Instagram last week where he wrote, "Standing with you Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and added "defend free speech," "defend democracy."

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Marisa Tomei and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany have also called on their followers to cancel their subscriptions to Disney-owned platforms like Disney+ and ESPN.

There are, of course, plenty of people who have celebrated and supported Kimmel's suspension. However, none of them have had any ties to the MCU or DCU (at least not as we write this).

Kimmel has yet to weigh in on his suspension, but talks with Disney are thought to be ongoing. The company has been widely condemned for what many feel is an attack on free speech as Trump looks to silence his critics.