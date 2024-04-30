CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE Teaser Features Kevin Conroy's Batman And Mark Hamill's Joker

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE Teaser Features Kevin Conroy's Batman And Mark Hamill's Joker CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE Teaser Features Kevin Conroy's Batman And Mark Hamill's Joker

The first teaser for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three has been released and it offers us a first look at a long-awaited Batman: The Animated Series reunion. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 30, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Source: Toonado.com

When we first learned that Warner Bros. Animation was developing a three-part Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, the response from fans was largely positive. 

While the Tomorrowverse has been a little hit-or-miss, it's also delivered a lot of very good movies. Needless to say, the prospect of mixing DC characters from that world with so many other animated franchises was undeniably exciting. 

Unfortunately, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One and Part Two proved to be mostly underwhelming affairs, with the only noteworthy cameo being Terry McGinnis/Batman Beyond in the second instalment. As exciting as that may sound, he had no more than a couple of lines in the movie and failed to make much of an impact. 

There may, however, be a chance the final instalment redeems itself. 

We've been hearing rumblings for a while about the late Kevin Conroy's final Batman performance being in Part Three instead of the divisive Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game, and both his and Mark Hamill's Joker show up in a newly surfaced teaser (via Toonado.com).

Hamill has made it clear that he doesn't want to play The Joker without Conroy's Batman, so we're guessing he was convinced to return for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three because it meant he could share the screen with his old friend one last time.

It's previously been reported that the movie will add the following actors to its cast:

  • Corey Stoll - Lex Luthor
  • Brian Bloom - Adam Strange & Sidewinder
  • Elysia Rotaru - Black Canary
  • Armen Taylor - Jay Garrick
  • Cynthia Kaye McWilliams - Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah
  • Dean Winters - Captain Storm
  • Jason Spisak - Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed
  • Brett Halton - Batlash & Captain Atom
  • Ashly Burch - Nightshade, Queen Mera
  • Katee Sackhoff - Poison Ivy

Luthor takes on a big role in this sneak peek, so we're now inclined to believe the cast list above is accurate. Batman: The Animated Series fans will rejoice at this reunion and we're hoping the final chapter can make up for what have proved to be mostly uneventful opening chapters. 

You can watch the first teaser for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three below.

Will JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED Get An X-MEN '97-Style Revival? DC Studios Boss James Gunn Weighs In
Related:

Will JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED Get An X-MEN '97-Style Revival? DC Studios Boss James Gunn Weighs In
CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART 2 Spoilers: Batman Beyond Disappoints But Stage Is Set For Epic PART 3
Recommended For You:

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART 2 Spoilers: Batman Beyond Disappoints But Stage Is Set For Epic PART 3
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/30/2024, 2:09 PM
Time to get Don Cheadle for Tje Joker..he might win two emmys
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/30/2024, 2:09 PM
No thanks, suicide squad: kill the justice league was a decent send off for Conroy's Batman, I'd hate for this animated crap to ruin that.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/30/2024, 2:14 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Batman dying in park bench whit purple doodoo on his face was always what Bob Kane wanted.
Very allegorical.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/30/2024, 2:18 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 4/30/2024, 2:10 PM
I haven't kept up on these but I have seen people in these comments really disappointed with the first two. Hopefully they can pull it through for this one, especially for Kevin's sake
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/30/2024, 2:15 PM
@Evansly - somehow i think Kevin remains unbothered about it
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 2:29 PM
@Malatrova15
Let's be civil, please.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/30/2024, 2:47 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I AM CIVIL!!!! I AM CIVIL!!!! DR HAN!!! I AM CIVIL I AM A CIVIL IKMA CUVI VICUN B999HA
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 2:52 PM
@Malatrova15
I see.
Dr.Jonathan Majors will see you right now!!!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 4/30/2024, 2:14 PM
Best Batman
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/30/2024, 2:23 PM
😂😂😂 DC hanging on by a thread. More nostalgia anyone?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/30/2024, 2:28 PM
@YouFlopped - what nostalgia? All thoaw 90's kids kill themselves for depression or are homeless no access to streaming.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/30/2024, 2:32 PM
This site very much needs to host an IQ test between Malatrova15 and dragon316 because

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/30/2024, 2:33 PM
@JFerguson - Malatrova is an act. Not entirely sure about dragon
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/30/2024, 2:36 PM
@SATW42 - some of these comments really have me questioning their “parody account” status.

From the recurring jon majors inside joke to the random seizures they have on their keyboard at the end of some of their comments
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/30/2024, 2:38 PM
@SATW42 - dragon at least seems like he would make a good drinking buddy
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 2:27 PM
COIE is pretty much unadaptable on its own, the prospect of telling the story across 3 movies obviously makes sense for those who read the comic but what's the f*cking point when you come up with your own shit and loosely pick and choose certain plotpoints of the og story?

Not to mention that the animation sucks ass.

No justice for COIE, not from CW, animated and maybe not even on the big screen...IF we ever get there.
HermanM
HermanM - 4/30/2024, 2:35 PM
Meh. More crap.

Bring on Bruce Timm's Caped Crusader show. When is it coming out??
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/30/2024, 2:49 PM
Huh. Doesn’t sound like Hamills laugh…hopefully they’re not just this tiny scene

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder