CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE Teaser Features Kevin Conroy's Batman And Mark Hamill's Joker

When we first learned that Warner Bros. Animation was developing a three-part Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, the response from fans was largely positive.

While the Tomorrowverse has been a little hit-or-miss, it's also delivered a lot of very good movies. Needless to say, the prospect of mixing DC characters from that world with so many other animated franchises was undeniably exciting.

Unfortunately, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One and Part Two proved to be mostly underwhelming affairs, with the only noteworthy cameo being Terry McGinnis/Batman Beyond in the second instalment. As exciting as that may sound, he had no more than a couple of lines in the movie and failed to make much of an impact.

There may, however, be a chance the final instalment redeems itself.

We've been hearing rumblings for a while about the late Kevin Conroy's final Batman performance being in Part Three instead of the divisive Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game, and both his and Mark Hamill's Joker show up in a newly surfaced teaser (via Toonado.com).

Hamill has made it clear that he doesn't want to play The Joker without Conroy's Batman, so we're guessing he was convinced to return for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three because it meant he could share the screen with his old friend one last time.

It's previously been reported that the movie will add the following actors to its cast:

Corey Stoll - Lex Luthor

Brian Bloom - Adam Strange & Sidewinder

Elysia Rotaru - Black Canary

Armen Taylor - Jay Garrick

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams - Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah

Dean Winters - Captain Storm

Jason Spisak - Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed

Brett Halton - Batlash & Captain Atom

Ashly Burch - Nightshade, Queen Mera

Katee Sackhoff - Poison Ivy

Luthor takes on a big role in this sneak peek, so we're now inclined to believe the cast list above is accurate. Batman: The Animated Series fans will rejoice at this reunion and we're hoping the final chapter can make up for what have proved to be mostly uneventful opening chapters.

You can watch the first teaser for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three below.