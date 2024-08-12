CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART 3 Digital Version Makes A Major Change To Mark Hamill's Joker Voice

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three marks the late Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman as he returns as the version of the hero from Batman: The Animated Series.

Making that even more special is the fact Mark Hamill reprises the role of The Joker...or does he? When the movie was released, fans were quick to point out that something sounded off about his Clown Prince of Crime and many doubted it was even Hamill at all.

Still, the legendary Star Wars actor was credited as The Joker and, when we spoke to longtime DC Animated Universe executive producer Butch Lukic, he also confirmed it was Hamill voicing the villain.

"Once we told Hamill...we told him, 'Look, Kevin is doing it' and he always called us if Kevin was doing even just a couple of lines," Lukic explained. "He said, 'As long as Kevin is doing it, I'm all in,' and that was that. Even though he did state a couple years before that he'd retired from The Joker, he did want to do this one."

"Again, he didn't know anything as far as what Kevin's outcome was going to be. He was just doing it because it was a good end statement to Batman: The Animated Series for both of them."

The plot has thickened today as fans on social media have noticed that the Digital version of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three has changed The Joker's voice. The new version sounds a lot more like Hamill and, while the original version also did (to a much lesser extent), there's a very clear difference between both.

Is it possible Warner Bros. Animation accidentally released the movie with a temporary actor or perhaps even whoever was meant to play The Joker before Hamill agreed to return? We'd say it's likely, though the studio only just now realising the voice is incorrect is...odd.

It's a bizarre situation, but with the Tomorrowverse now over, we don't anticipate anyone involved with these movies making an official comment. Hamill also hasn't chimed in and there's been speculation that the studio may have originally used A.I. in place of the actor himself.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is now available on Digital, 4K UHD in limited edition SteelBook packaging, and Blu-ray. You can check out the comparison below.