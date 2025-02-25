James Gunn Shares Big LANTERNS And SUPERGIRL Updates; Reveals Whether DYNAMIC DUO Will Be Set In The DCU

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have shared some big DCU updates, revealing where things stand with Lanterns and Supergirl: Women of Tomorrow. We also have news on the animated Dynamic Duo.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 25, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: Screen Rant

DC Studios held a press event last week which saw co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran share several updates on the DCU's future. It was a bit of a mixed bag overall; Clayface and Sgt. Rock are moving forward, for example, but work on The Authority and Booster Gold has stalled. 

On the plus side, Lanterns started shooting in Los Angeles last week and James Gunn was quick to praise the "marvellous" work of the show's creative team, Tom King, Damon Lindelof and Chris Mundy.

"I've been watching the dailies with that. It's really so cool because it is connected to Superman because we've got Guy Gardner in that, and then we've got these Green Lanterns over here," the filmmaker and studio executive revealed. "It's just such a different tone from what Superman is."

"And it's exactly what I want to bring to the DCU is being able to have these very different films and television series that are still part of an overall connected world, but have completely different feels to them."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is also halfway through production in London and Gunn called the movie, which is being directed by Cruella helmer Craig Gillespie, "an extraordinary experience so far." He added, "The script was one of the first things that we greenlit when we got here. Ana [Nogueira] turned in a marvellous first script that just kept getting better."

"She's been a blessing, and Craig Gillespie was a dream for me. I, Tonya was one of my favorite movies, and he has been everything that I would hope for a director on a big project like this [when] working with him as a studio head," Gunn continued. "Which is weird to say, but I love working with him."

The Superman director also had plenty of good things to share about Supergirl actor Milly Alcock. "Woman of Tomorrow was one of the first things that I brought up, even before we got the job, that I wanted to make, because it was a very different view of Supergirl and how she is in this world from the sweet thing that she usually is."

"[Peter] says, 'Well, who would you cast?' And I said, 'There's this girl in House of the Dragon that I think would be amazing,' and she just fulfilled that," Gunn recalled. "So, this has been wonderful, and watching the [progress] has been great."

Alcock's Supergirl is expected to make her DCU debut this summer in Superman

Finally, we have news on Dynamic Duo, the unique animated feature coming our way from Swaybox Studios. Expected to feature a mix of puppets and CGI, we know it will revolve around Dick Grayson and Jason Todd as two Robins. 

The biggest question fans have had is whether it'll be set in the DCU (filling in some of the gaps in Bat-Family's history before we meet them in The Brave and the Bold) or a standalone Elseworlds take. 

Safran confirmed it's being written by Matt Aldrich (Coco) and called it "a perfect on-ramp for the family audiences into the world of Gotham." Gunn, however, revealed, "There might be a way it might fit into the DCU. I would love for this animated puppet movie to be a part of the DCU. That's really appealing to me, but the story is unique, and so it may not work within our universe."

Even two years on from that initial slate announcement, the DCU appears to be in a state of flux, particularly when it comes to Batman's corner of the DC Universe. However, Gunn has confirmed that he has a six-year plan set to culminate with an Avengers: Endgame-level event story.

There are definitely some exciting DC Studios projects on the horizon and the hope is that the next DCU update will be perhaps a little more definitive than this latest effort.

Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/25/2025, 10:25 AM
Awesome news hail Gunn
Goldboink
Goldboink - 2/25/2025, 10:27 AM
What matters most is the finished product, not the process that gets you there. The creative process is messy and, like making sausage, you don't always want to be a witness to it. Credit for taking things step by step and if it's not what you are looking for then push it back until it's as right as it could be.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 10:34 AM
@Goldboink - agreed , well said!!.

Part of me likes knowing the process since I’m inherently interested in it but on the other hand , the fan noise around and people already crying about it like it’s the end of the world makes me wish we didn’t know as much as we do nowadays which seems like it’s every step.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 10:32 AM
Sounds good imo (for the most part) , especially can’t wait for Lanterns since it might be my most anticipated DCU project right now!!.

User Comment Image

What is weird to me is the unclear universe status of Dynamic Duo…

I feel like it being in the DCU or not should have been something that was decided before developing or green lighting the project rather then waiting & seeing , considering you are in the midst of working on The Brave & The Bold aswell.

Anyway , I think I’ll be an Elseworlds by the end tbh but we’ll see.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 2/25/2025, 10:34 AM
I feel that just by watching Creature Commandos…they did a good job of expanding the dc world with introducing characters throughout a couple time periods.

Superman should take the next step by introducing many others too.

So just within 2 projects…Gunn has already created a deep universe where hero’s are established
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/25/2025, 10:35 AM
All the homies love finished scripts without a bunch of PreVis scenes that need to be weaved within. The hype behind Gunn is huge
PC04
PC04 - 2/25/2025, 10:36 AM
Why wouldn't "Dynamic Duo" be in the DCU? That's very odd. So potentially we'd have Pattison Batman, Brave and the Bold Batman, and Dynamic Duo Batman? Am I mistaken?

The way Gunn is going about establishing the DCU it's clear these characters (or most of them) have existed for some time now. They're established. So, you could have Dick Grayson (Robin) with Teen Titans and a new Robin (Damian or Jason) with Batman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 10:42 AM
@PC04 - or Dick could be Nightwing now

Maybe Jason is still dead or has resurrected as Red Hood now

Not sure about Tim

I’m guessing it depends on if another writer or director has an idea for the likes of Jason & Dick in the DCU that they like them they don’t have to be beholden to the Dynamic Duo version.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 2/25/2025, 10:44 AM
@PC04 - From what they revealed about Dynamic Duos, it doesn’t necessarily sound like Batman will be involved, very much sounds like a weird Elseworlds tale, which I think is why Gunn doesn’t necessarily think it would fit into the overall DCU story
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 10:46 AM
@CerealKiller1 - I thought that synopsis of Dick & Jason being childhood friends thieves was false?

I guess who knows at this point given the amount of rumors we get.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/25/2025, 10:39 AM

I think Gunn is dropping acid and speed, and never knows what his frantic mind is going to spit out on any given day.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/25/2025, 10:42 AM
@DocSpock -

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/25/2025, 10:46 AM
They really didn't want a conventionally attractive Supergirl.

Just like Leninist video game developers having plain looking women characters.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 2/25/2025, 10:46 AM
Honestly excited to see Clayface and Sgt Rock coming together nicely. I know it's not everyone's cup of tea or idea on how to establish a DC cinematic universe, but it's fun. Still not sure on two Bruce Waynes on the big screen, but let's see.

Supergirl and Lanterns both have me very excited, but let's see how it works combining the two mediums into one continuity. It hasn't worked out very well for Marvel, but they seem to have a clearer approach here.

