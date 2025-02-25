New Details And Logos For GREEN LANTERN, STARFIRE, And DC SUPER POWERS; KRYPTO Shorts Set In DC Also Coming

We have new details and title treatments for My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire, and DC Super Powers along with confirmation that Superman's Krypto is getting his own series of DCU-set shorts...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 25, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Many fans have questioned how wise it was of DC Studios to hold a press event last week that boiled down to them confirming that several of the projects they announced in 2023 have failed to come to fruition. 

There were a handful of meaningful updates, though those were largely overshadowed by the fact the DCU still doesn't have a Batman

Three new animated TV shows were announced and, while they're primarily aimed at younger DC fans, the opportunity is there for older fans to have fun with these (especially as one of them is set in the same world as My Adventures with Superman). 

That is, of course, My Adventures with Green Lantern, a series coming our way from executive producer Jake Wyatt and co-executive producer Stephanie Gonzaga.

"My Adventures with Green Lantern will follow high school student Jessica Cruz, who has her life upended when," according to the official logline, "a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses Cruz to be its champion. Things get even worse when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives - along with their alien foes."

Josie Campbell is executive producing while Brianne Droughard serves as co-executive producer on Starfire, a show that "follows her adventures after she uses an ancient spaceship she discovers on her home planet of Tamaran to escape her planet and explore the stars."

"Along the way, she’ll meet space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld and, together, they will uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe, save Space Dolphins, surf technicolor nebulas, and boldly soar into the unknown," the description adds.

Finally, DC Super Powers takes place in the Alliance School for Heroes and follows Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, and Terra as they attempt "to level up their powers under the supervision of Principal Martian Manhunter." Executive producer Matt Beans and supervising producer Michael Chang are calling the shots on this one.

Here are the title treatments for each of these upcoming DC TV shows:

DCStudios-My-Adventures-With-Green-Lantern
DCStudios-Starfire
DCStudios-DCSuper-Powers

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have also revealed that they're working on four seasonal Krypto the Superdog shorts set in the DCU with the first set to drop this September/October. 

"We’ve got these cool little Krypto shorts that are so fun, man. I’ve been watching all of them," Gunn teased. "He’s a terrible, terrible dog. It’s for families and it’s just really fun and goofy. It’s pretty cool."

Safran added, "It’s definitely the Krypto you fall in love with in Superman. He’s a terrible dog."

The fan-favourite pooch is set to make his DCU debut in Superman this summer and will likely have a decent supporting role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow if that follows the comic books. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

