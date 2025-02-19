Rocksteady Studios Rumored To Be Working On New BATMAN BEYOND Game Exclusively For PlayStation

Rocksteady Studios, developers of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series and commercial flop Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, are reportedly working on a new game inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series.

The rumor comes by way of social media user Lunatic Ignus, a somewhat reliable gaming insider who claims that the animated series will serve as a foundation for the video game trilogy. Although the game will not be based on the show's animation style, storylines from it could be expanded upon.

Ignus also claims that the game is being developed exclusively for PlayStation, which would mark a major shift in Rocksteady's approach as a multiplatform studio. To date, all of Rocksteady's games — from 2009's Batman: Arkham Asylum to 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — have been released on at least Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The only exception was 2016's Batman: Arkham VR, which was released for PC and PS4.

This latest rumor comes on the heels of Bloomberg's Jason Schreier report that Rocksteady is working on a single-play Batman game. Schreier's report didn't offer any specifics but did note that the game is still years away from release. Assuming this is all true, a release years from now would likely mean the game launches on the yet-to-be-announced PlayStation 6. It being a PlayStation exclusive also wouldn't rule out the possibility of it coming to PC at some point as well.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time we've heard talk of a Batman Beyond-inspired game. Warner Bros. Montreal was reportedly working on a similarly themed game, codenamed Project Sabbath, that was ultimately canceled. It would've served as a sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight, set 10 years after the game's events in a Batman Beyond-inspired near-future.

Plans for Project Sabbath were first discovered back in 2016 and although there were plenty of rumors, it was never officially announced. The game was reportedly scrapped in 2017 with some of its elements reworked into Gotham Knights. Even 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is said to have borrowed the idea of the reborn Poison Ivy from Project Sabbath.

At this point, everything pertaining to this Batman Beyond rumor is nothing more than speculation. None of the parties that would be involved with such a game — PlayStation, WB Games, or Rocksteady Studios — have offered any comment on the rumor and probably wouldn't acknowledge it even if it is true.

Created and developed by Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett and produced by Warner Bros. Television Animation, Batman Beyond is a futuristic continuation of The New Batman Adventures, which, in turn, was a continuation of the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series. The series, set in the distant future, sees a much older Bruce Wayne play mentor to Terry McGinnis, an athletic high schooler and reformed juvenile delinquent who takes on the mantle of the Caped Crusader. The series aired from January 1999 to December 2001 and received critical acclaim.