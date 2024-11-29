Is A BATMAN: KNIGHTFALL Animated Trilogy In The Works At Warner Bros.? Here's Everything We Know So Far

There are rumblings online that a Batman: Knightfall animated trilogy is in the works at Warner Bros., but could this be a scrapped Tomorrowverse project? You can find everything we know so far here.

By JoshWilding - Nov 29, 2024 11:11 AM EST
With DC Studios setting out to create a single shared DCU (with a handful of "Elseworlds" projects like The Batman franchise), it's unclear what that means for Warner Bros. Animation's direct-to-DVD DC offerings. 

2024 has seen the release of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths and Watchmen, though July's San Diego Comic-Con didn't bring the usual annual announcements about what's next. As a result, most fans expect these movies to be quietly scrapped. 

Now, though, it appears there either are - or were - plans for an animated trilogy based on Batman: Knightfall

Based on recent filings on the Entertainment Identifier Registry (EIDR) system, which "provides a unique identifier for audiovisual content across the global entertainment industry," DC Animated Universe veteran Jeff Wamester (who helmed the Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy) will helm this adaptation of the iconic storyline.

He's been a huge part of the Tomorrowverse which essentially ended with Crisis so it's unclear how this would fit into the reboot that trilogy concluded with. 

The EIDR lists this movie as Batman: Knightfall: Part 1 and has what appears to be a placeholder runtime of one hour. The listed release date is 2024, though we'd imagine that's another temporary addition to this filing. 

The comic book version of this story was broken into three parts: Knightfall, Knightquest, and Knightsend.

We don't know how profitable these animated movies are for Warner Bros. but we'd imagine they must do well considering the fact we typically get anywhere from 2 - 4 of them every year. Batman also remains a big draw and this storyline would fit nicely into the "Elseworlds" category. 

While the Knightfall story is remembered best for the moment Bane broke the Bat, Jean-Paul Valley, a.k.a. Azrael, stepped up to take over the mantle of Batan and was even responsible for Bane's eventual defeat. 

However, Azrael's brutal methods were a step too far for the Dark Knight and, alongside Robin and Nightwing, he'd eventually take the cape and cowl back. 

Earlier this year, we asked Tomorrowverse executive producer and DC veteran Butch Lukic about where things stand with these animated movies.

"You never know. Right now, I couldn't say anything as far as what they want to do beyond these," he told us. "Obviously, the James Gunn DC Universe is what's important right now; as far as anything to jump off of this stuff, I think it's very secondary so it's going to be more aligned to whatever the DCU is as James Gunn works it out."

As always, keep checking back here for updates because this might just be another Warner Bros. Discovery tax write-off. 

marvel72
marvel72 - 11/29/2024, 11:12 AM
I'm still waiting for Kingdom Come to be adapted.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/29/2024, 11:18 AM
@marvel72 - Not enough Batman in that book for WB Animation apparently.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/29/2024, 12:17 PM
@marvel72 - no kidding. That'd be great.
And Brandon Routh needs to voice Superman
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/29/2024, 11:12 AM
Crisis on Infinite Earth's was so tepid. I look forward to this
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/29/2024, 11:13 AM
And watch the Watchmen motion comic instead of that garbage CGI
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/29/2024, 12:18 PM
@bobevanz - you're always so positive. It's like what you say is not new at all for haters.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/29/2024, 11:22 AM
I wouldn't mind it if this is canon to the DCU. There are many stories the DCU Batman has probably already gone through, so animation is a good way too show that.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/29/2024, 11:41 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I think this would be a great way to fill in the gaps of not just Batman, but any character in the DCU.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/29/2024, 11:52 AM
@TheJok3r - definitely. Many characters probably already have storied histories, and animation is a relatively cheap medium to tell those stories anyway
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/29/2024, 12:19 PM
@bkmeijer1 - completely agreed sir
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 11/29/2024, 11:22 AM
The animated feature I have been asking for since animated features began. So here's hoping.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/29/2024, 11:28 AM
Blackest Night, The Return of Barry Allen, War of the Gods should be adapted.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/29/2024, 12:20 PM
@soberchimera - 100% dude. Some of my favorite story lines.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/29/2024, 11:41 AM
I really hope we continue to get these animated movies, as there are so many great comic book storylines yet to be adapted to any form of media.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/29/2024, 12:22 PM
@TheJok3r - I wanna see the Sinestro Corps War adapted.
Especially with Prime Superboy who is one of the strongest characters in the DC universe
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/29/2024, 11:57 AM
As long as it’s better than the Crises bullshit
NGFB
NGFB - 11/29/2024, 12:01 PM
The new Watchmen is excellent, with good animation. The other DC stuff is hard to watch, the animation is so basic. Why keep it so simple when there's better and modern styles like Blue Eye Samurai, Arcane, even Vox Machina.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 11/29/2024, 12:13 PM
@NGFB - didn’t see this comment before I went and said pretty much the same thing. I rarely bother with DC animated movies because the animation is unbearable sometimes
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/29/2024, 12:10 PM

Maybe first produce one single good movie... like Superman.

Then you can pour energy into the limited audience animated stuff.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/29/2024, 12:23 PM
@DocSpock - absolutely agree with you sir
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/29/2024, 12:10 PM
DC Animated went to hell about 10 years ago.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/29/2024, 12:25 PM
@PartyKiller - yeah, after Justice League Unlimited there wasn't much great.
The Red Hood was good and the Superman/Batman 2nd movie was good with Supergirl and Superman against Darkseid.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 11/29/2024, 12:12 PM
Get the company that did Blue Eye Samurai to animate and maybe it will be worth it. DC’s animation is downright awful and cheap-looking most of the time.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/29/2024, 12:27 PM
Still, at the animated universe by DC at its lowest is better than ANY animation MARVEL puts out

