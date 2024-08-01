CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS - PART THREE Star Elysia Rotaru On Black Canary And Young Wonder Woman (Exclusive)

We're sure many of you will know Elysia Rotaru best for her role as Taiana Venediktov in Arrow, but the Cold Pursuit and Supernatural star is returning to the DC Universe for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three.

After first voicing Black Canary in Justice Society: World War II, the actress reprises that role in this threequel but also plays the younger Canary this time, presenting her with the unique opportunity to portray mother and daughter. Plus, Rotaru was enlisted to lend her voice to the young Diana Prince/Wonder Woman we catch sight of on Earth-Prime in the closing moments of the movie.

We spoke with Elysia last month about the three characters, learning more about how she approached each of them, the fun of sharing the screen with Green Arrow again, why she enjoys voiceover projects, and much more.

You can check out the full interview with the Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three star below (Rotaru was travelling by train during our conversation so some answers have been shortened due to sound issues).

You get two great roles in this movie as both versions of Black Canary, but coming into this animated DC Universe, how familiar were you with the character after Arrow?

The fact I got to play two characters was really beautiful, but I didn’t really know that was coming until I got the script. I was just pretty stoked.

When it came to playing this character, were there any particular challenges?

No, I mean, I auditioned for her years ago and played her in Justice Society: World War II. When I got the call later to come back, I was so pumped and over the moon they were giving me another shot at her. I got to work with Wes [Gleason] again which was great.

You worked with Stephen Amell in Arrow, but was it fun in this movie to play Black Canary in a scene alongside another version of that character?

[Laughs] I laughed when I read that! It was like PTSD of being on the Arrow set, but not really, as that was so much fun. It was hilarious. I was like, ‘What? Green Arrow in live-action and animation?’ This is cute! I’m curious to know what they’re going to do with those two later on.

As you said, you first played this character quite a while ago in Justice Society, but did your performance evolve at all for these movies?

Yes! The biggest thing was just keeping true to the core of who she is. Then, with this project, you meet mom Black Canary and young Black Canary, so that in itself was a funny moment to me. How different are these two from each other being mom and daughter? It was a totally different challenge.

In terms of stepping into the recording booth, what do you really enjoy about that as an actor?

Oh man, it’s a full-body workout, that’s for sure. There’s no way to really compare doing voice acting to being on set unless it’s an action day for me on set [Laughs]. I’m breaking a sweat in the voice booth all the damn time because it’s so much fun. You can really hide behind the mic. People think you can, but I truly don’t think so. Your voice shows so much about how you’re feeling and doing that day. Sometimes on a film set, you have a lot to cover you up like makeup, hair, and lighting, and all these things. When you’re on the mic, it’s the most raw, honest place you can be.

It must feel pretty empowering to step in there and bring someone like Black Canary to life?

Yeah, it’s empowering and super scary too. You’re living up to these expectations of fans and also the other actors who have played Black Canary. I love this role, but holy shit, I was surrounded by these prior legends. It was big shoes to step into and fill and I hope people are receptive to my work as her because I had a blast and loved making her a part of my life and other people’s.

Did you find in the booth that you were able to inject some of your personality into Black Canary to create this version of the character?

Oh, 100%. Don’t get me wrong, I auditioned for Wonder Woman when that first movie came out and really wanted that role. But when I was cast as Black Canary, I realised it was so me. Her spirit and energy really match my own.

You mentioned Wonder Woman there, but you do get to briefly voice her here in the movie’s closing moments. Can you talk about that?

I can’t say there’s one particular answer I want to play, but I always love tapping into the dark side. In this project, I do get to tap into that young Wonder Woman at the very end of the film. I remember in the studio we were recording the stuff for Black Canary and Wes was like, ‘Can you do Wonder Woman?’ It was fun bringing young Diana to life at the end there. It was a dream come true!

I was talking to Butch about that scene earlier and how it sets up a new DC Animated Universe. How was it to be part of that monumental scene as well?

Oh my God, I had a blast. I have goosebumps even thinking about it now. Even when I was just standing there, I said, ‘Are you serious?’ I put a little dialect in her that vibed with that version of the character and it was cool. It was an awesome win and something I can check off the bucket list. Even if it’s not Wonder Woman as the adult we know, that was really sweet.

You’ve shown up in quite a few DC projects now. What have you enjoyed most about exploring this world?

I think the biggest thing has been wondering whether Black Canary could come back, just so I can rip out another epic sonic scream! [Laughs] Recording that was so much fun. When we first figured her out, it was so epic. If they want me back, I’ll do it.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is now available on Digital, 4K UHD in limited edition SteelBook packaging, and Blu-ray.





