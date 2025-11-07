JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Reveals Creepy New Photo Of Jared Leto's Knightmare Joker From His Director's Cut

Zack Snyder has shared another behind-the-scenes photo from his director's cut of Justice League, revealing a creepy new look at Jared Leto's Joker from the Knightmare timeline. Take a closer look here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 07, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it was established that The Joker had murdered Robin. That lines up with what we've seen in the comic books, of course, as the Clown Prince of Crime killed Jason Todd in cold blood, leading to the Dark Knight displaying his sidekick's suit in the Batcave as a constant reminder of his greatest failure.

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has hinted that the Robin killed in the DCEU was Dick Grayson, not Jason, suggesting he planned to borrow some ideas from Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Strikes Again

Regardless, Suicide Squad put The Joker front and centre, but didn't really have him interact with Batman beyond a quick chase sequence that was more about Harley Quinn than it was the Harlequin of Hate. 

During the closing moments of Zack Snyder's Justice League, we returned to the post-apocalyptic world that had been decimated by Darkseid and Superman (who had fallen under the influence of the Anti-Life Equation). However, much to all of our surprise, the Caped Crusader was working with The Joker to try and put an end to the Man of Steel's tyrannical reign over Earth. 

Now, a new photo of Leto on set as this "Knightmare" Joker has been revealed by Snyder on Instagram:

"Our theory is that [the Joker is] the one who knows where the Kryptonite, what shards of Kryptonite exist," Snyder previously said of what brought Batman and The Joker together. "He has that information. And so he's being carried...he has basically made a deal with Batman. 'Don't kill me, and I'll show you. I'll get you a tool to fight Superman.'"

"And so [Batman] is kind of stuck with him, in that way. If he kills him, or gets rid of him, then he's screwed himself."

As for what the villain actually did to Robin, Snyder refused to share too many details in case he gets to tell the story down the line (he still hopes to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse), but did say, "At that point, [Batman’s] real vulnerability was Robin. What’s obvious is that the Joker understood that. Clearly, he blew him up. Or, it looks like he burned or scorched him."

Leto's time as The Joker is over, and he's now considered box office poison after starring in back-to-back flops like Morbius and TRON: Ares. As for whether Snyder could tell more DC stories, we're not banking on it.

Still, it's a shame that Snyder hasn't been allowed to finish off his Justice League trilogy in a comic book or animated movie (still, even that would likely just increase the demand for a live-action adaptation, the last thing DC Studios needs or wants). 

Zack Snyder Shares Creepy New Picture Of Jared Leto's Joker In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/7/2025, 11:39 AM
More interesting than Keoghan‘s take. That’s for sure.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 11/7/2025, 11:41 AM
That's not the Joker, that's Leto on his cult island.
VileBlood
VileBlood - 11/7/2025, 11:57 AM
Just let it sink in that there's a fandom out there for this sh*t.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/7/2025, 11:59 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/7/2025, 12:01 PM
Honestly , my least favorite live action Joker by far (and that includes Joaquin Phoenix because atleast he was good as that version)!!.

The definition of cringy & try hard.

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/7/2025, 12:03 PM
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/7/2025, 12:06 PM
#RestoreTheSnyderverse
Floke
Floke - 11/7/2025, 12:09 PM
Looks like Marilyn Manson with mouth herpes.
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 11/7/2025, 12:16 PM
I loved MOS, BVS, WW, Aquaman 1 and ZSJL. With that said, I hated Leto's Joker was the worst thing to happen to the DCEU. And without a good Joker, everything else won't work. It felt like Diddy trying to be Joker, if that makes sense. lol
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/7/2025, 12:20 PM
Zack Snyder posting about Snyderverse shit is not news. If something happens three-four times a week, every week, that's not news.

