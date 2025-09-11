7 Unused Alternate Endings In Marvel Studios Movies That Would Have Massively Changed The MCU

Many Marvel Studios movies almost featured vastly different endings (some were even shot), and we're taking a deep dive into some of the most noteworthy examples and how much they'd have changed the MCU.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Sep 11, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios frequently reshapes its movies with reshoots, and the changes can be surprisingly extreme. Now and again, those have even extended to a blockbuster's ending, sometimes for the better...and occasionally, for the worst. 

With close to 40 movies, it's hardly a surprise that a few of them have been overhauled to such a large extent. In this feature, we're taking a look at the most noteworthy examples, and yes, many of these were filmed and have since been hidden away in the Marvel Studios vaults. 

The one thing these alternate endings all have in common is that, had we seen them, the MCU would have been changed forever. That extends to titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and even the entire Multiverse Saga. 

To check out these MCU alternate endings, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Marvel Studios to shake up its release date plans, with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness switching places on the calendar.

America Chavez, for example, was supposed to have a supporting role in the Spider-Man threequel; in place of Ned Leeds, she was supposed to open the door to the realities the Amazing and Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Men Variants call home. 

That obviously didn't happen, but you might have noticed that Spider-Man: No Way Home's Doctor Strange was acting a little out of character and, at times, even borderline villainous. There's a good reason for that. 

According to writer Michael Waldron, the original plan was for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to end with the reveal that Sinister Strange had trapped the MCU's Strange in his Incursion universe, taking his place on Earth 616. 
 

6. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame both went through major changes during production; for example, The Hulk initially returned at the end of the 2018 movie, bursting out of the Hulkbuster armour before being overpowered by Thanos. 

However, concept art for the 2019 finale to the Infinity Saga reveals Tony Stark was once set to be there when Steve Rogers travelled back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful place in history. 

This may have been a misdirect or an indication that Iron Man wasn't always destined to die during Avengers: Endgame's final battle. If we assume it was the latter, then who knows how different the MCU would have liked moving into the Multiverse Saga (even if he'd retired, Tony was surely set to remain a major player). 

Instead, Downey will return next year in Avengers: Doomsday, not as Iron Man, but as the villainous Doctor Doom. 
 

5. Thor: The Dark World

Thor: The Dark World had an entirely different ending when it was first shot, but it was completely overhauled when Marvel Studios changed its plans for the God of Thunder. 

The hero was set to wake up on Earth, where his father was waiting for him; after the hero had spent the past few days unconscious, Odin got to know Jane Foster during that time, realising Thor was right to fall for the human woman. As a result, the King of Asgard apologises to his son. 

Unfortunately, Jane has decided she can no longer be with Thor due to their respective commitments. The hero attempts to change her mind but ultimately realises he must do his duty and returns to Asgard, where he chooses to rule in Odin's place as King. 

So, Loki was set to remain dead, Thor would be King of Asgard, and Odin was set to go off and do his own thing. There's no way Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War were going to look the same after plot developments like those.
 

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron was always going to end with Captain America and Black Widow assembling a new team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. However, Joss Whedon hoped to introduce at least one major character in this sequence. 

That was Captain Marvel, and a stand-in was used while Whedon attempted to figure out who could play her. Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige had other ideas, though, and later replaced Carol Danvers with the Scarlet Witch (much to the filmmaker's chagrin).

Had Whedon got his own way, Captain Marvel would have made her MCU debut four years before her solo movie was released. Whedon casting someone other than Brie Larson is likely—the actress above was a stand-in—but the hero's story was likely set to play out much differently. 

Whether you agree with Whedon or Feige on this one, it's hard not to wonder about what might have been. 
 

3. The Marvels

In The Marvels' closing moments, Monica Rambeau used her powers to close a tear in reality, stranding herself in a parallel universe inhabited by the X-Men (likely Earth 10005). However, an earlier version of the movie saw Photon receive a helping hand from Carol Danvers and Ms. Marvel. 

It appears the trio would have fixed that tear in reality, likely meaning the Captain Marvel sequel didn't always feature a Multiversal component. 

That was confirmed by concept art, as well as a behind-the-scenes photo showing Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan in a space helmet. However, Dar-Benn actress Zawe Ashton has since said one version of the movie wrapped up with the villain and Carol combusting in space together. 

It seems The Marvels was going to end with Captain Marvel believed dead, and while we're sure she'd have eventually returned, it's possible this was once meant to serve as Brie Larson's farewell to the role. That's huge. 
 

2. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios reshot Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's ending weeks before the movie arrived in theaters. However, in an earlier cut, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne were going to don new, hi-tech costumes for the final battle with Kang the Conqueror. 

Just like in the theatrical cut, Janet, Hank, Cassie, and Hope all returned to Earth, only for Scott to be confronted by a vengeful, battle-damaged Kang. They fight, but the villain escapes even after The Wasp returns to lend Ant-Man a helping hand. With that, they're left trapped in the Quantum Realm just as Janet once was.

Cassie would have continued searching for her father, but with Kang on the loose—and M.O.D.O.K. if previous leaks are accurate—Earth 616 was going to be facing two major threats heading deeper into the Multiverse Saga. 

With Jeff Loveness then tapped to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, he was clearly setting the stage for that movie. Marvel Studios seemingly had other ideas, and this may all be moot now that the studio has pivoted to Avengers: Doomsday.
 

1. Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: Civil War was a game-changer for the MCU, but had the Marvel Creative Committee had its say, the movie would've featured a much "happier" ending. 

That group, comprised of Marvel Comics executives and writers, was empowered by Marvel Entertainment boss Ike Perlmutter to overrule Kevin Feige's creative decisions, as and when they saw fit. In this movie's case, they didn't want The Avengers to split up. 

Instead, the idea was for them to come together to fight Baron Zemo and his squad of super soldiers in the final act. The impact on Avengers: Infinity War would have been ginormous, but this interference nearly led to the Russo Brothers walking away from the MCU.

Enough was enough for Feige, and he turned to Bob Iger and Alan Horn to finally make Marvel Studios its own separate entity. With that, the Creative Committee was no more, and Captain America: Civil War boasted a far superior ending. 
 

View Recorder