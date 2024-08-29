Celebrate The Art Of The MCU With Stunning New Marvel Studios Variant Covers By Ryan Meinerding

Marvel has revealed eight gorgeous new variant covers featuring artwork by Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding. Spider-Man, The Hulk, Moon Knight, and more are given the spotlight...

By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Beginning next month, a new line of variant covers will provide us with a breathtaking glimpse into one of the key creative forces behind the design and look of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Adorning various Marvel titles throughout September and later this year, the new "Marvel Studios Variant Covers" showcase stunning artwork by the legend that is Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding.

The pieces come straight from Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding, an upcoming art book arriving October 1 that covers the breadth of Meinerding's work on the MCU with illustrations, sketches, character designs, insights, and much more.

The variant covers pull from Meinerding's long career with Marvel Studios, stretching all the way back to the early days of 2008's Iron Man.

In these pieces, we see some familiar shots from movies like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside less familiar pieces depicting characters such as The Hulk, Thor, and Vision. More variants will reportedly be revealed in the coming weeks. 

For those of you wondering, Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding is available for pre-order now and will be available from Abrams Books on October 1, 2024.

We had the good fortune of speaking to Meinerding in 2019 and asked what he appreciates most about the way Marvel Studios highlights the work of its incredibly talented concept artists.

"You know, it's one of the best parts about working here. Kevin has always loved concept art. He grew up loving Star Wars and Ralph McQuarrie's work and he had the idea of just having a visual development team, which is essentially a concept art team. We're allowed to create as many high quality and most useful pieces that we can that sometimes turn out to be relevant for marketing materials and beyond."

"I'm very fortunate that the 'Art of' books are things that are made and that are out there and highlight the work we're doing and what we're trying to accomplish. It's an amazing place to work and to be able to say that I've worked here for just over thirteen years and led around fifteen movies that have all of that come together in a cinematic event as big as Endgame was...I don't know if I could have written a script for my career that was more gratifying and satisfying or amazing."

"If I'd told my thirteen-year-old self what I'd be doing on one movie let alone upwards of fifteen, sixteen, seventeen movies, I would never have believed it."

Check out these must-have new Marvel Studios variant covers below. 

On Sale 9/4
IMMORTAL THOR #15 Marvel Studios Variant Cover By Ryan Meinerding

On Sale 9/11
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57 Marvel Studios Variant Cover By Ryan Meinerding
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #1 Wraparound Marvel Studios Variant Cover By Ryan Meinerding

On Sale 9/18
INCREDIBLE HULK #17 Marvel Studios Variant Cover By Ryan Meinerding
AVENGERS #18 Marvel Studios Variant Cover By Ryan Meinerding

On Sale 9/25
PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2 Marvel Studios Variant Cover By Ryan Meinerding
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 Wraparound Marvel Studios Variant Cover By Ryan Meinerding
AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 Marvel Studios Variant Cover By Ryan Meinerding

MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/29/2024, 3:41 PM
Damnnnnnn. Vision and Moonknight are chefs kiss. Freaking beautiful
Vigor
Vigor - 8/29/2024, 3:41 PM
Vision looks positively amazing
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/29/2024, 3:57 PM
The Stark suit will always be 🤌🏾
Gambito
Gambito - 8/29/2024, 4:07 PM
I love his art I only wish he would tone down the black lines around the costume Ant Mans for example
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/29/2024, 4:10 PM
Was that hulk costume ever in the movies?
Vigor
Vigor - 8/29/2024, 4:17 PM
@TheRogue - they mixed smart hulk costume with regular hulk body
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 4:54 PM
Remember when Hulk and Thor were epic and not awful?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/29/2024, 4:54 PM
I bet that's Marvel Studios Hulk are planning to use in Captain America: Brave New World to fight the Red Hulk.

User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/29/2024, 4:58 PM
That Vision design is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Wish we could get something similar in live action when White Vision goes back so semi-normal

View Recorder