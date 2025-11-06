Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d Like To Say Iconic Scarlet Witch Line From HOUSE OF M

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch has had a long history throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character started out as an antagonist in Avengers: Age of Ultron, before becoming a full-fledged Avenger by Captain America: Civl War. Later, she went down a dark path once again in 2021's WandaVision while grieving Vision. She then went deeper down the rabbit hole in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where, possessed by the Darkhold, she threatened to become a grave threat to the multiverse.

Audiences have seen a lot from her since her debut in 2015, but there are a lot of major stories from the comics left to tell with the character. Now, Elizabeth Olsen has shared a pivotal moment from Marvel history that she'd be eager to recreate in live-action. The actress took part in a "What's in My Bag" for InStyle, where Olsen expressed her love for playing Wanda: "[I] care a lot about playing the Scarlet Witch. I always hope to do something surprising, every time I've been able to return. It's meant the world to me to be a part of it."

Later in the video, the actress took out a "House of M" Wanda Funko Pop! from her bag. Upon finding it, Olsen stated:

"No more mutants. That's the character I mentioned playing before—Scarlet Witch. It's a great line she has in the House of M, and I've never been able to say it, and I'd like to."

For those unfamiliar, House of M was a pivotal comic book storyline that involved the Scarlet Witch rewriting reality after an existential crisis. This caused various heroes to have completely different lives than the ones they led in the original 616 Marvel Universe. Upon her fake reality being uncovered and Magneto enraging her (it was a whole thing), Wanda decided to unleash her powers to end mutantkind, uttering the words "No more mutants." This resulted in almost every mutant in the world becoming regular humans.

Wanda seemingly met her end in the MCU in Multivese of Madness after sacrificing herself to stop destroy the Darkhold. Curiously, though, her body was never shown, leading to speculation that the character was, in fact alive. Though nothing has been confirmed, while speaking to Variety in 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hinted at the Scarlet Witch still being around:

"I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don't know what that means. [...] There really is so much more to explore. We still haven't touched on many of her core storylines from the comics. [...] Anything's possible in the multiverse! We'll have to see."

Olsen has also expressed her desire to continue on as Wanda. Most recently, during an interview with InStyle, Olsen stated making Marvel movies was joyful and:

"[Goofy]. It’s ridiculous. We're grown people behaving like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it's a character that I've gotten to return to so many times over 10 years. It's good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again."

Olsen went on to praise the work consistency and excitement offered by Marvel, expressing her gratitude for the financial security awarded by the superhero genre:

"It's the consistency of a community and a job, which is hard to find. The insane camera movement, stunt work, and special effects, visual effects that are happening in real time. It's a lot of coordination, it's hundreds and hundreds of people on set, and it's a powerful thing to be a part of all those people working towards one goal. The people doing the visual effects are artists. It's financial security, I can make choices. It's offered me value, and that's useful when making independent movies."

The WandaVision trilogy will come to an end with VisionQuest, scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2026.

What do you think about Olsen's comments? Would you like to see her recreate the "No More Mutants" moment from House of M?