Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d Like To Say Iconic Scarlet Witch Line From HOUSE OF M

Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d Like To Say Iconic Scarlet Witch Line From HOUSE OF M

Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen has revealed she would love to recreate an iconic comic book moment from the Marvel Comics event, “House of M.”

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 06, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: InStyle

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch has had a long history throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character started out as an antagonist in Avengers: Age of Ultron, before becoming a full-fledged Avenger by Captain America: Civl War. Later, she went down a dark path once again in 2021's WandaVision while grieving Vision. She then went deeper down the rabbit hole in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where, possessed by the Darkhold, she threatened to become a grave threat to the multiverse.

Audiences have seen a lot from her since her debut in 2015, but there are a lot of major stories from the comics left to tell with the character. Now, Elizabeth Olsen has shared a pivotal moment from Marvel history that she'd be eager to recreate in live-action. The actress took part in a "What's in My Bag" for InStyle, where Olsen expressed her love for playing Wanda: "[I] care a lot about playing the Scarlet Witch. I always hope to do something surprising, every time I've been able to return. It's meant the world to me to be a part of it."

Later in the video, the actress took out a "House of M" Wanda Funko Pop! from her bag. Upon finding it, Olsen stated: 

"No more mutants. That's the character I mentioned playing before—Scarlet Witch. It's a great line she has in the House of M, and I've never been able to say it, and I'd like to." 

For those unfamiliar, House of M was a pivotal comic book storyline that involved the Scarlet Witch rewriting reality after an existential crisis. This caused various heroes to have completely different lives than the ones they led in the original 616 Marvel Universe. Upon her fake reality being uncovered and Magneto enraging her (it was a whole thing), Wanda decided to unleash her powers to end mutantkind, uttering the words "No more mutants." This resulted in almost every mutant in the world becoming regular humans. 

Wanda seemingly met her end in the MCU in Multivese of Madness after sacrificing herself to stop destroy the Darkhold. Curiously, though, her body was never shown, leading to speculation that the character was, in fact alive. Though nothing has been confirmed, while speaking to Variety in 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hinted at the Scarlet Witch still being around: 

"I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don't know what that means. [...] There really is so much more to explore. We still haven't touched on many of her core storylines from the comics. [...] Anything's possible in the multiverse! We'll have to see."

Olsen has also expressed her desire to continue on as Wanda. Most recently, during an interview with InStyle, Olsen stated making Marvel movies was joyful and: 

"[Goofy]. It’s ridiculous. We're grown people behaving like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it's a character that I've gotten to return to so many times over 10 years. It's good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again."

Olsen went on to praise the work consistency and excitement offered by Marvel, expressing her gratitude for the financial security awarded by the superhero genre: 

"It's the consistency of a community and a job, which is hard to find. The insane camera movement, stunt work, and special effects, visual effects that are happening in real time. It's a lot of coordination, it's hundreds and hundreds of people on set, and it's a powerful thing to be a part of all those people working towards one goal. The people doing the visual effects are artists. It's financial security, I can make choices. It's offered me value, and that's useful when making independent movies."

The WandaVision trilogy will come to an end with VisionQuest, scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2026. 

What do you think about Olsen's comments? Would you like to see her recreate the "No More Mutants" moment from House of M?

MCU Rumor Roundup: Sadie Sink BND Character Buzz; Will Sebastian Stan Bid Farewell To Bucky In DOOMSDAY?
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: Sadie Sink BND Character Buzz; Will Sebastian Stan Bid Farewell To Bucky In DOOMSDAY?
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Planning To Introduce This Obscure Mutant Hero In An Upcoming Project
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Planning To Introduce This Obscure Mutant Hero In An Upcoming Project

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 10:20 AM
We would like to hear it as much as you would like to say it , Ms Olsen…

Also idk why I hadn’t realized it before but WandaVision was kind of a mini House of M so that makes me question if will see that story on a larger scale in the future since it’s already been done to an extent.

Anyway , I do wonder if they could do a homage to it in SW perhaps if she’s in it where maybe a variant of hers says “let there be Mutants” or something like that hence we get them in the new-ish MCU.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/6/2025, 10:44 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I could see a House of M region on Battleworld, but I prefer it yo be featured in a movie of it's own.

It doesn't even need to be an alternate reality imo. Making Genosha a country ruled by them would be fine with me too

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder