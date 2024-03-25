8 MCU Creative Blunders We STILL Haven't Forgiven Marvel Studios For
Related:

8 MCU Creative Blunders We STILL Haven't Forgiven Marvel Studios For
Marvel Studios Executive Addresses New Approach To Streaming Titles Following Past Pressure From Disney
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Executive Addresses New Approach To Streaming Titles Following Past Pressure From Disney
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 3/25/2024, 12:47 PM
By the time blade is released it will be the year 2124. The production is troubled with serious creative setbacks. Mahershala Ali isn’t getting any younger.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/25/2024, 12:57 PM
@TheMetaMan - I think he'll walkaway from the movie soon.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 3/25/2024, 12:59 PM
@marvel72 - It’s looking increasingly likely isn’t it. I hope not. Was excited to see him in the titiular role. Let’s see how the cookie crumbles….
mountainman
mountainman - 3/25/2024, 12:49 PM
More multiverse and Kang 🤮

Doom 😍

Young Avengers 😐

More Eternals 🤷‍♂️

Captain Britain being in MI-13 or Agents of Atlas 👎

Captain Britain in Excalibur 👍

More Strange (as long as it’s better than MoM) 👍

World War Hulk 👍

Blade (just make it good) 👍

More Captain Marvel 👎

More Shang Chi (lean into the eastern influences) 👍

Henry Cavil as a variant Wolverine 🤬
abd00bie
abd00bie - 3/25/2024, 12:57 PM
@mountainman - I'll take Eternals 2 over more multiversal bs
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/25/2024, 12:53 PM
"letting someone else handle it is the best course of action" he already did that with having America Save the day, Strange should be front and centre, not take a back seat again like he did in that Wanda film.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/25/2024, 12:55 PM
We want X-Men
braunermegda
braunermegda - 3/25/2024, 12:56 PM
oh, the cosmic circus, the site that was wrong about beyond the spider-verse, about the suicide squad spin offs, about season 9 of the flash but yet you share news they "break". Alright.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/25/2024, 12:56 PM
We got X-Men '97 going on right now. We are good on X-Men until Marvel Studios gets it's continuity corrected after Secret Wars.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/25/2024, 12:58 PM
@SonOfAGif - yes!!
Vigor
Vigor - 3/25/2024, 12:57 PM
I'm excited to see all these threads connect. Even though the quality has taken a dip, it's still better than anything else out there.

Them taking the time to ensure quality is restored can only be a good thing.
And yes please take your time with the mcu 616 xmen. The multiverse has a lot of story left to tell and we have f4 coming. The mcu xmen can take their sweet time. I'm in my late 30s. I want to be watching mcu with my kids as they grow up. So if I don't get the xmen until I'm 45, I'm actually cool with that lol
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/25/2024, 12:57 PM
Just like the quantity of content, for now it's best to scale back on the Multiverse and go elsewhere until there is a stronger foundation that will allow a for a comeback.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/25/2024, 12:58 PM
@MCUKnight11 - nah they're too far in to pause and come back later. Finish up the Kang and foxmen stuff now in a huge bombastic movie or movies. Then reset and we get to see some golden age marvel with new xmen, original heroes back, and mix in some street level and miles morales
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/25/2024, 1:00 PM
Just make it quick, man.
My buddy Sir Ian and Patrick Stewart ain't gonna stay young forever.

After that, it's "X gon give it to ya" time anyway.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/25/2024, 1:04 PM
I'm up for World War Hulk then it could lead into a Maestro movie,have him f*ck up The Young Avengrrs.

Doctor Strange, Deadpool And Spider-Man are the only three they haven't completely f*cked up, unlike Thor and The Hulk, so they are the only characters I'm interested in.

That's until The Fantastic Four and The X-Men come out,they haven't f*cked them up yet.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder