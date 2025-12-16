MCU Rumor Roundup: Thunderbolts Plans, Possible DEFENDERS Crossover Movie, SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, More

All eyes may be on Avengers: Doomsday after the first teaser trailer leaked, but there's still plenty happening elsewhere in the MCU.

Today, we have new updates from The Cosmic Circus, starting with more on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. According to the site's Alex Perez, MJ and Ned Leeds will be "thriving" in MIT, but there's "something keeps [that] calling them back to their home." That's no doubt a certain web-slinger.

In Thunderbolts*, that team were revealed as the MCU's New Avengers. They'll return in Avengers: Doomsday next December, and many fans have expressed disappointment in Marvel Studios seemingly "wasting" the Thunderbolts concept. In the comics, they're either criminals posing as heroes or a Task Force X-style team.

Still, post-Avengers: Secret Wars, it sounds ike "they're going to be heading back into the morally gray area as opposed to being heroes."

Perez has repeatedly hinted at the next Phase of storytelling taking a deep dive into the MCU's cosmic side, and he believes that's opened the door to the Inhumans returning. However, the Eternals, Celestials, and Shi'ar are likely to be at the "forefront" of what comes next.

Other tidbits include more Special Presentations being in the works and plans for Agatha Harkness to return (Rio Vidal is said to be less certain).

The biggest news comes with the reveal that Marvel Studios has considered a crossover event with its street-level TV shows. Similar to Netflix's Defenders, it seems they have, albeit as a movie rather than a series on Disney+.

In fact, moving forward, it seems the plan is to concentrate on "isolated side stories that won’t interconnect until the big blockbuster end-of-the-world story hits." That could be a better approach for the MCU, especially as even small event projects are likely to sell better than the movies Marvel Studios has struggled to make a hit out of during the Multiverse Saga.

"We are trying to make it more stripped-down, back-to-basics Daredevil," Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat recently said of the upcoming Season 3. "The ideas we have are places we haven’t gone before, and that’s really thrilling."

Talking about how the series evolves in Season 2, she noted, "The landscape was open, and that was so liberating. We were like, 'We can do whatever we want.'"

"What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants?" Amanat teased. "When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard? The reason [Jessica Jones] back is because it feels like it’s very personal. She brings edginess and lightness — Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way."

After Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, the expectation is that the Man Without Fear will head to the big screen in movies like Avengers: Secret Wars and Spider-Man 5. Based on how Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up, if we are getting a street-level event, then the wall-crawler's next solo outing would be a good place to make it happen.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.