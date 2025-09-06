FRANKENSTEIN Creates The Monster In New Look At Guillermo Del Toro's Adaptation As Rotten Tomatoes Score Rises

New images from Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein find Victor (Oscar Isaac) in the process of creating Jacob Elordi's misunderstood Monster. We also have an updated Rotten Tomatoes score...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 06, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Although the first reactions to Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein were decidedly mixed following the movie's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last week, the fan-favorite filmmaker's adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel still managed to land a decent enough score on Rotten Tomatoes.

More reviews have been added since, and Frankenstein now sits at a very respectable 81% on the aggregator.

RT's system is notoriously flawed, however, and after reading through the full reviews, it's difficult to escape the feeling that quite a few critics - even those who did award the movie a "Fresh" rating - came away disappointed.

Reviews aside, there's still plenty of excitement for this film among horror fans, and EW has now shared some new promo stills featuring Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), and his love-interest Elizabeth Lavenza (Mia Goth).

"When we first find [Victor], he is this ragged man at the end of the Arctic. He is terrified. He is running. You don't know if he's running away or running through something or what's going on," Isaac says of his take on the story's tormented protagonist. "As Victor tells his tale, he begins with his father and his own creation. 'How was I created? How was this person created? And if I'm gonna tell you about this horrible secret that I have, I must tell you how it got there. And that's with my own father.'" So when Guillermo and I first met, that's what we mostly talked about. We didn't even talk about Frankenstein."

Victor's obsession with cheating death leads to the creation of a nameless "Monster," who will be brought to life by Saltburn and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

"They are a mirror of each other. They're just these twin things, much like what his story's about: The way that a father passes on to a son, and that son becomes a father and passes it on to his son, and the way these circles just keep going and keep going," Isaac says. "At the end, this heartbreak happens, and this forgiveness happens. And the hope is that this creature, who's all set up to create chaos and violence, somehow stops that and changes it all."

"He did so much work in a short amount of time, and as soon as he walked on set, he is heartbreaking," Isaac continued, offering high praise to his co-star. "Both scary and strange and mysterious and graceful, and very beautiful."

Check out the new stills below.

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on Oct. 17, and a global bow by Netflix on Nov. 7. 

AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/6/2025, 9:39 AM
All these Frankenstein Remakes will never compare to the Greatest movie of all time.

True Masterpiece.

FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 9/6/2025, 10:03 AM
@AllsGood - I was always partial to Son of Frankenstein. The scene where the one armed police constable describes the night when the Monster, marauding the countryside, crashed through his family's door, and how he lost his arm, is one of the most eerie scenes in any of the Universal films.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/6/2025, 10:41 AM
@FleischerSupes - no no, the best is....

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/6/2025, 9:49 AM

GDT is one of the most overhyped hit/miss directors working today. But he has a small devoted rabid fan base that is very much like the diehard SnyderHeads.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/6/2025, 10:09 AM
@DocSpock - I'd mostly agree. He's made some great movies (his early Spanish-language stuff), but there's a few howlers in there. I remember when everyone was hyping up Crimson Peak... what a load of crap.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/6/2025, 10:47 AM
@MarkCassidy - Pans labyrinth is a great movie. He can be hit or miss in my opinion though
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/6/2025, 11:01 AM
@DocSpock - he's got a distinct style. So does Snyder. We all are drawn to different styles. Some people only listen to 1 genre of music. GDT likes gothic, Snyder likes dark filters and slo mo. People with distinct styles will always get their cult following.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/6/2025, 11:08 AM
@NonPlayerC -

That's a good point. The counterpoint is that these people think both crappy Pacific Rim movies are masterpieces.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/6/2025, 10:30 AM
User Comment Image

