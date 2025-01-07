WOLF MAN First Reactions Hail Leigh Whannell's Reboot As "Gruesome, Terrifying" And Surprisngly Emotional

The first press screenings for Wolf Man took place last night, and the social media reactions have been very positive so far.

Although a lot of horror fans were disappointed by the creature design (of both the first werewolf and the monster Christopher Abbott's Blake transforms into) in Blumhouse/Universal's reboot, this doesn't seem to have been an issue for the majority of critics.

Overall, it sounds like director Leigh Whannell has delivered a worthy follow-up to 2020's acclaimed The Invisible Man with a terrifying, gruesome, and surprisingly emotional film.

It's always worth keeping in mind that these initial reactions do tend to be quite effusive, but we haven't come across a single negative post, which is usually a pretty good sign.

Have a read through the reactions below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man howls into theaters on January 25th.