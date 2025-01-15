WOLF MAN First Reviews Decry Lack Of Scares And Disappointing Creature Design; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

WOLF MAN First Reviews Decry Lack Of Scares And Disappointing Creature Design; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Critics are sinking their claws into Wolf Man, a movie that is reportedly lacking on scares and an effective creature design according to the first reviews. A Rotten Tomatoes score has also been revealed!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Wolf Man
Source: Fear HQ

The moment we first caught a glimpse of Wolf Man's titular monster during last year's Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, it was clear Blumhouse's take on the iconic character would be divisive. 

In terms of creature design, it's not what fans expected and definitely not what the majority wanted. Alas, it now sounds like that's at least one of the contributing factors to filmmaker Leigh Whannell's take on the franchise being too light on scares in a reboot that lacks bite. 

The review embargo lifted today and while some critics enjoyed this fresh take on the most iconic of all werewolves, most agree that Wolf Man is a far cry from the edge-of-your-seat horror movie Whannell delivered with The Invisible Man in 2020.

According to Variety, "'Wolf Man' wants to say something — about the fear of inheriting aggression or mental illness from our parents, perhaps — but winds up making him pathetic in the process." The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, acknowledges that "Even with some missteps and underwhelming dialogue, tension remains mostly high."

The Wrap had a better time with the movie, noting, "Leigh Whannell knows what makes werewolves tick, if not necessarily what makes them awesome to look at, and 'Wolf Man' is (mostly) better for it."

Unfortunately, The Guardian did not. "Leigh Whannell’s unfocused follow-up to The Invisible Man is a howling disappointment, misjudged and dull," reads the 2* review. The Independent says Wolf Man is "far too tame to be frightening" and adds, "Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner star in a film that feels jumbled and confused – by its end all you can ask is 'huh?'"

Empire concludes, "It doesn’t quite marry up underlying themes with its hairy horror surface, but Wolf Man delivers strong performances, skin-crawling bodily changes and excellently scary sequences." Total Film awards it the highest score of any outlet with 4*. "Leigh Whannell has done it again, bringing his talents back to the world of Universal monsters with a worthy update to another horror icon," the site promises.

IGN's 6/10 verdict states, "Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man boasts some impressive filmmaking and fresh spins on the how and why of a classic Universal Monster, but its story lacks bite." Finally, The Daily Beast opines that the movie "will leave audiences howling with boredom." 

As a result of these reviews, Wolf Man currently has a "Rotten" 59% score based on 54 verdicts. It only needs one more percentage point to claw its way into "Fresh" territory so it will be worth keeping an eye on that as we head into opening weekend. 

Wolf Man co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), with newcomer Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street) and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street).

Wolf Man is directed by Whannell and written by Whannell & Corbett Tuck. The movie arrives in theaters on January 17, 2025. 

WOLF MAN: Full Werewolf Transformation And Creature Design Officially Revealed In First Clip - SPOILERS
Related:

WOLF MAN: Full Werewolf Transformation And Creature Design Officially Revealed In First Clip - SPOILERS
WOLF MAN First Reactions Hail Leigh Whannell's Reboot As Gruesome, Terrifying And Surprisngly Emotional
Recommended For You:

WOLF MAN First Reactions Hail Leigh Whannell's Reboot As "Gruesome, Terrifying" And Surprisngly Emotional

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/15/2025, 3:12 PM
BOLLOcks
asherman93
asherman93 - 1/15/2025, 3:13 PM
Well, that's disappointing to hear.
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/15/2025, 3:18 PM
Not surprising but, I'll be there tomorrow night non the less
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/15/2025, 3:20 PM
I was hoping this would be as good as The Invisible Man. Perhaps, it's time for Universal to rethink their Monsters Universe. The Invisible Man is the only good film to come out, so far.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 3:31 PM
@JayLemle - what other movies have been in this universe which I didn’t even know was one?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/15/2025, 3:21 PM
What a load of bollocks.

I'll decide for myself.

@JoshWilding have you seen it or is this hearsay?

The director keeps it grounded with his movies and doesn't disappoint.

So let's see.

For [frick]s sake
thebamf
thebamf - 1/15/2025, 3:22 PM
This just in... the third remake of the Wolfman not received very well. Maybe critics and fans are tired of seeing the same crap over and over.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 3:32 PM
@thebamf - if the critics are tired of it then they shouldn’t be reviewing these films?

That job requires you to be unbiased , reminds me of some critics who are tired of/don’t like superhero films giving negative reviews.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/15/2025, 3:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It's hard to be unbiased after watching the third remake of the same movie. It gets old. Hollywood can do better. But, what do I know, I'm just a healthcare provider LOL
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 3:42 PM
@thebamf - first of all , it’s not a remake

It’s a reimagining so it’s using the concept as a basis to do its own thing

Maybe you are right bits literally part of the critics job to give a fair review as much as possible
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/15/2025, 3:23 PM
Aw man. I was looking forward to this. I thought the monsters were back after Nosferatu
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/15/2025, 3:34 PM
Bummer. I'll still check it out when it lands on streaming.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/15/2025, 3:37 PM
Something about all of the trailers and build up just felt flat
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/15/2025, 3:37 PM
Did they ever sort out that ass looking woof man makeup?

I mean, it's not like someone ever came up with badass werewolf makeup before, amirite?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 3:48 PM
Sucks to see the mixed reviews thus far , I know it’s in flux right now but the RT score is 62% from 65 reviews….

Personally I think it’s seemed decent so I’ll try to check it out in theaters if I can!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/15/2025, 3:57 PM
Bummer, I enjoyed Invisible Man.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder