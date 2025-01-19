WOLF MAN Defanged At Domestic Box Office With $10 Million Debut; MUFASA Retains Top Spot

Unfortunately for Universal/Blumhouse, it doesn't look like director Leigh Whannell is going to be able to repeat the success of his take on The Invisible Man...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 19, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Wolf Man
Source: Via FearHQ

Horror fans were very excited when it was announced that Leigh Whannell had stepped in to replace the departing Derek Cianfrance as director on Universal/Blumhouse's Wolf Man reboot, since the filmmaker had previously delivered his own take on another classic Universal Monster which proved to be a big critical and commercial hit.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Whannell is going to be able to repeat The Invisible Man's success.

Wolf Man arrived in theaters on Friday amid mostly negative reviews (it currently sits at 54% on Rotten Tomatoes), and the movie has now come in well below its already modest opening weekend box office estimates.

The downbeat werewolf flick was on track for a $17M-$21M bow, but only managed to take in $10.6M over three days (analysts believe it'll hit $12M by Monday).

It's worth noting that Wolf Man did have a relatively low production budget of $25 million, and the movie could perform a lot better overseas (we'll update once international numbers are in).

In related box office news, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King has managed to hold on to the No. 1 spot (takings now stand at $588 million worldwide) despite competition from Sony/Tri-Star's comedy One of Them Days, which is looking at a four-day debut of $14 million. Paramount's Sonic The Hedgehog 3 placed fourth in its fifth weekend with $11 million.

Have you been to see Wolf Man? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments section.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/19/2025, 1:53 PM
Film was pretty mediocre (saw it last night) so this doesn’t surprise me. The 2010 Wolfman was better.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/19/2025, 1:55 PM
Wow that's half it's budget already.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/19/2025, 1:56 PM
Not surprising, nothing from he trailers screamed this was a must see, especially for a release in January where mediocre movies usually go to die.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/19/2025, 2:03 PM
Build that black and white baroque scary monster cinematic universe set before 1960!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/19/2025, 2:14 PM
What compels these MFers to 'reimagine' every goddamn thing so it's just a 'name only' project.

It's not the [frick]ING Wolf Man.

The Wolf Man has gothic elements, gypsies, a [frick]ing supernatural curse, etc.

Not a [frick]ing farm to table family with a pickup truck. FFS.

I'm just glad it failed. Maybe this will course correct the hijacking of the Invisible Man looking like a good idea.
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/19/2025, 2:22 PM
@Batmangina -

This is a decent version.

User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image

But this is still the best

User Comment Image User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 1/19/2025, 2:15 PM
I'm going to give it a shot eventually, but my litte fanboy gripe with the new Wolf Man is that it seems to be very much a "generic" werewolf movie, with Wolf Man title slapped on it. With Invisible Man, the franchise has always more or less been "a guy with loose morals turns invisible", without a specific version of the title monster, allowing more room for a major reinvention. Meanwhile, Wolf Man has always been very specifically Larry Talbot's story.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/19/2025, 2:15 PM
Read my lips.
No.
New.
Shiitake.
Message.
Spreading.
Underwhelming.
Creature.
Features.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/19/2025, 2:18 PM
Mr. Whannell, tear down this series of bad monster flicks!

