WOLF MAN Spoilers: Find Out How Things End For Blake And His Family In Leigh Whannell's Reboot

WOLF MAN Spoilers: Find Out How Things End For Blake And His Family In Leigh Whannell's Reboot

Universal and director Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man is now in theaters, and if you want to know how an intense 24 hours play out for Blake Lovell and his family, we're breaking down the movie's final act...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 18, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Wolf Man
Source: Via FearHQ

Wolf Man is now playing in theaters in most major markets worldwide, and we're delving into the horror reboot's intense final act while touching on how this latest take on the classic Universal Monster differs from other versions of the terrifying tale.

Spoilers follow.

The movie begins with an overprotective (borderline abusive) father taking his young son hunting in the dense Oregon woods. After an encounter with an unseen creature, the man becomes obsessed with tracking the monster down.

We then jump forward 30 years, as Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott) receives a letter informing him that his estranged father has legally been declared dead after going missing in the woods years earlier. Blake convinces his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) and daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) to accompany him to his dad's secluded house to pack up his belongings.

After swerving to avoid a shadowy figure standing in the middle of the road, Blake's arm is scratched during an attack. Our protagonists narrowly make it indoors, but their ordeal is just beginning.

Though writer/director Leigh Whannell sticks pretty close to the premise of most previous versions of the Wolf Man story, he does make some intriguing changes to the werewolf mythos. Gone are the silver bullets and full moons in favor of a more grounded (if you can call it that) approach, as Abbott's Blake undergoes a prolonged transformation that's more akin to the escalating body horror of David Cronenberg's The Fly than the likes of An American Werewolf in London or The Howling.

Lycanthropy is depicted as more of a disease than some kind of supernatural curse, and as Blake's condition worsens, he begins to lose the ability to communicate with his wife and daughter. We see this from both perspectives, and Whannell employs creepily effective "wolf vision" to show that Blake's loved ones are becoming as alien to him as he is to them.

Blake is initially able to retain enough of his humanity to protect his family from the werewolf that infected him, putting the beast down by ripping its throat out with his teeth. After spotting a familiar tattoo on its arm, Blake realizes that he has just killed his own father.

At this point, Blake fully succumbs to the lupine metamorphosis, posing a lethal threat to Charlotte and Ginger for the first time. After getting his leg caught in a bear trap and chewing off his own foot, Blake drops to all fours (well, threes) to chase his wife and child through the woods, cornering them in a hunting stand.

Blake hesitates momentarily, and Ginger tells her mother that she believes her father wants her to "end it." The Wolfman then lunges at his family, leaving Charlotte with no other choice than to shoot him in the heart. 

The movie ends with Charlotte and Ginger taking in the stunning view Blake had told his wife about earlier on.

Have you been to see Wolf Man? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments section.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

WOLF MAN First Reviews Decry Lack Of Scares And Disappointing Creature Design; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
Related:

WOLF MAN First Reviews Decry Lack Of Scares And Disappointing Creature Design; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
WOLF MAN: Full Werewolf Transformation And Creature Design Officially Revealed In First Clip - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

WOLF MAN: Full Werewolf Transformation And Creature Design Officially Revealed In First Clip - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/18/2025, 7:18 AM
The Erivo was really spooky on this movie, she need to be




STORM? 👆👉
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 1/18/2025, 7:18 AM
This film came out yesterday.
Why the fvck would you make an article about it explaining and spoiling the ending?
What possible purpose does it serve?
Besides being yet another pointless article that just keeps this website afloat.
Why create an article that people (especially those interested in the film enough to read it) won’t WANT to read until they’ve seen the film…. At which point the article is still pointless because they would already know the ending.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/18/2025, 7:24 AM
@NodrickStripson - Is this your first time on the internet? Welcome... it's a bit spoilery sometimes, so if you see an article marked SPOILERS in big red letter, best not click.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 7:26 AM
@NodrickStripson -
Right or wrong, lots of people like to know plots and endings, even for things they'll watch or read within the next 2 to 200 hours.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/18/2025, 7:37 AM
@NodrickStripson - dont quesitos josh
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 1/18/2025, 7:44 AM
@NodrickStripson - Did you notice that some of here willingly wanted to read it?
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 1/18/2025, 7:45 AM
@MarkCassidy - no, Einstein, it’s not my first time on the Internet- that’s why I scrolled completely past the article and asked the question that still remains unanswered: what was the point?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/18/2025, 7:53 AM
@NodrickStripson - I just asked because it sounds like this is your first time seeing a spoiler article. As for your unanswered questions, the point should be blindingly obvious, but ok: Spoiler posts are for people who have seen the movie - and quite a few people will have at this stage - to discuss it with others, or for those who haven't seen it but still want to know what happens. Anyone who hasn't or doesn't, has this thing called free will which allows them to completely skip an article if they see spoilers in the headline.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/18/2025, 7:58 AM
@MarkCassidy - to be fair, the article is titled "find out how" as if to present it to someone who has not seen the movie vs being titled as a post-watch discussion.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/18/2025, 7:58 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - kinda lame... As if knowing the end doesn't ruin some movies.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 7:23 AM
Wolf Man is truly one of the werewolf movies of all time.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/18/2025, 7:33 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 7:47 AM
@Batmangina -
What is this from?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 7:47 AM
?si=GQtotqmqb7wQzFGX
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/18/2025, 7:51 AM
Haven't seen it yet, so no comment.

Nor am I going to read.

But I have faith in this.

Get in there Leigh.

For [frick]s Sake
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/18/2025, 7:55 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - it's pretty good.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 7:57 AM
@Slotherin -
?si=v9nW_b4JOaUT42xi
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/18/2025, 7:56 AM
I liked this. I felt a bit meh after seeing it but the more I process it after I actually liked it and I'm gonna go for a second viewing.

It really shouldn't be a shocker to anyone familiar with the Wolf Man mythos that he bites the bullet at the end.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/18/2025, 7:56 AM
Wolf Man now a Rotten Tomatoes with 53% and Audience Score of 59%. Looks and sounds boring I will wait until it's on Amazon. Looks like it won't be at the theaters very long.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 7:58 AM
@AllsGood - Probably about as long as Not Captain America: New World Order.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 8:00 AM
Make a new monster cinematic universe.
Set from the 1800s to the 1950s.
Black and white.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/18/2025, 8:01 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - why 1800s? The OG Wolf Man was explicitly contemporary when it was made.
We already got one set in the 1800s and making them black and white isn't gonna help anything.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 8:01 AM
Boycott this.

The filmmakers of this and the last Invisible Man are unserious people.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder