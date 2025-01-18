WOLF MAN Looks Set For $17M - $21M Opening Weekend After Landing C- CinemaScore

Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man is now in theaters, and the Universal Monster reboot may be facing an uphill struggle after failing to take a big enough bite out of the box office over the weekend.

We're still waiting on international numbers, but the movie only managed to take in $4.45M on Friday (including Thursday previews) in North America, and is now on track for a $17M-$21M debut. This wouldn't exactly be a disaster for a film with a reported $25 million budget (not factoring in marketing costs, etc), but audiences really don't seem to be too fussed about this one.

Wolf Man has earned a C- CinemaScore, which is disappointing even for an R-rated horror movie. It's also dropped down to a "rotten" 54% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Again, overseas takings may be a lot better (and that relatively low budget has to be taken into consideration), but as things stand, Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King looks set to claim the No. 1 spot yet again this weekend, with Wolf Man expected to come in third behind new comedy One Of Them Days.

Have you been to see Wolf Man? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments section, and click here if you want a spoiler breakdown of the final act.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.