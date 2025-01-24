WOLF MAN Concept Art Reveals That Christopher Abbott's Monster Could Have Looked VERY Different

WOLF MAN Concept Art Reveals That Christopher Abbott's Monster Could Have Looked VERY Different

A concept artist who worked on Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man has unveiled some of his alternate designs for the titular monster. Are they better, or worse? Have a look and let us know...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 24, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Wolf Man
Source: Via FearHQ

One of the biggest talking points among horror fans in the build-up to Wolf Man's release was the design of the titular monster, which was seemingly unveiled when photos of a guy in a mask at Universal's theme park attraction found their way online.

The werewolf that attacks our protagonists in Leigh Whannell's movie actually ended up looking a lot better, and Blake (Christopher Abbott) ultimately transforms into a different beast altogether.

Even so, the "Hills Fever" wolfman's final design still proved to be highly divisive, and a lot of fans simply couldn't get on board with a near-hairless creature that looked far more man than wolf.

Below, you'll find a number of alternate creature designs from concept artist Constantine Sekeris, and it seems there may have been early plans in place to have Blake change into a slightly more lupine-looking werewolf.

"Wanted to share some very early wolfman designs I did working with Director Leigh Whannell on his vision of the classic Wolfman monster. He wanted to do something different and explore a more diseased version," Sekeris captioned one of his posts.

Check out the artwork at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man is now in theaters.

Related:

narrow290
narrow290 - 1/24/2025, 11:12 AM
the creature design, although not great, was the least of this films problems
AnEye
AnEye - 1/24/2025, 11:12 AM
I hate when the concept art looks better than the finished product. Not saying the concept was great, but it does look more terrifying than what we got. Looks like an enemy from the DOOM game lol.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/24/2025, 11:17 AM
@AnEye - Agreed. I actually find this more disturbing than scary. Which, in my opinion, if you plan to subvert expectations, is a step in the right direction creatively speaking.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/24/2025, 11:14 AM
Infinitely better.

That said, it still would not save this terrible interpretation.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 11:16 AM

The look was just bad. The film was mediocre at best.

Soon forgotten. The end.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/24/2025, 11:18 AM
@DocSpock - Wake me when Eggers "Werwulf" is released :-D
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/24/2025, 11:20 AM
@DrDReturns -

Werewolf?? There wolf. There castle.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/24/2025, 11:21 AM
@DocSpock - Walk this way...
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 1/24/2025, 11:21 AM
It's only January but this is personally the worst movie of the year
AnEye
AnEye - 1/24/2025, 11:26 AM
@KaptainKhaos - January is usually the dead month for movies in theaters.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/24/2025, 11:46 AM
@KaptainKhaos - wow I didn’t think it was THAT bad. My wife and I were entertained. Tell me more, I’d like to hear your opinion
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 11:23 AM
Much better design.

I mean I get the grounded version but Leigh dropped the ball on the design.

That werewolf looked like he needed a cheeseburger.

For [frick]s sake
TheDpool
TheDpool - 1/24/2025, 11:26 AM
Just sad seeing what this movie became, considering the movie initially pitched sounded exciting.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/24/2025, 11:27 AM
How hard is it to design a wolfman? Seriously
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/24/2025, 11:28 AM
I liked the movie. It could and should have been a lot better, but I don't think it was the disaster a lot of critics painted it as.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/24/2025, 11:47 AM
@MarkCassidy - I’m in agreement. I thought it was entertaining and fairly well produced. Creature design wasn’t good and the story was thin, but I mostly enjoyed it
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/24/2025, 11:39 AM
User Comment Image
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 1/24/2025, 11:47 AM
Yeah, they should’ve gone with that design.

