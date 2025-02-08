WOLF MAN: Early Concept Sketch For Leigh Whannell's Reboot Reveals A More Lupine Creature Design

WOLF MAN: Early Concept Sketch For Leigh Whannell's Reboot Reveals A More Lupine Creature Design

A concept artist who worked with director Leigh Whannell on the recent Wolf Man reboot has shared some more of his early designs, revealing a more wolf-like monster...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 08, 2025 06:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Wolf Man
Source: Via FearHQ.com

In the build-up to Wolf Man's release, the design of the titular monster was seemingly unveiled when photos of a guy in a mask at Universal's theme park attraction found their way online.

Though this did turn out to be the basis for the werewolf that attacks our protagonists in Leigh Whannell's movie, the overall look came across a lot better on screen, and Blake (Christopher Abbott) ultimately transforms into a different beast altogether.

Even so, the "Hills Fever" wolfman's final design still proved to be highly divisive, and a lot of fans simply couldn't get on board with a near-hairless creature that looked far more man than wolf.

We've already seen some alternate creature designs from concept artist Constantine Sekeris, who has now taken to Instagram to share another early sketch. This take on the monster actually looks a little like the Wolfman from Monster Squad!

"This is a quick sketch exploring patchy asymmetrical fur pattern. Was trying to capture something graphic and bold keeping with the disease idea but more close to a classic wolfman. Wanted to have fur buildup mainly around the head and neck area as it grew down his body very patchy with torn dirty bloody clothes."

Check out the artwork below along with a new featurette, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man is now available to purchase on Digital platforms.

WOLF MAN Concept Art Reveals That Christopher Abbott's Monster Could Have Looked VERY Different
Related:

WOLF MAN Concept Art Reveals That Christopher Abbott's Monster Could Have Looked VERY Different
WOLF MAN Defanged At Domestic Box Office With $10 Million Debut; MUFASA Retains Top Spot
Recommended For You:

WOLF MAN Defanged At Domestic Box Office With $10 Million Debut; MUFASA Retains Top Spot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 2/8/2025, 6:21 AM
Nobody is talkin about this movie which tells me ....jus like Nosef...it suxxd
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/8/2025, 6:47 AM
@MMFRESHSW2 - Presumably you mean the critical and commercial success, Nosferatu. Which did suck... blood.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder