WOLF MAN: Early Concept Sketch For Leigh Whannell's Reboot Reveals A More Lupine Creature Design

In the build-up to Wolf Man's release, the design of the titular monster was seemingly unveiled when photos of a guy in a mask at Universal's theme park attraction found their way online.

Though this did turn out to be the basis for the werewolf that attacks our protagonists in Leigh Whannell's movie, the overall look came across a lot better on screen, and Blake (Christopher Abbott) ultimately transforms into a different beast altogether.

Even so, the "Hills Fever" wolfman's final design still proved to be highly divisive, and a lot of fans simply couldn't get on board with a near-hairless creature that looked far more man than wolf.

We've already seen some alternate creature designs from concept artist Constantine Sekeris, who has now taken to Instagram to share another early sketch. This take on the monster actually looks a little like the Wolfman from Monster Squad!

"This is a quick sketch exploring patchy asymmetrical fur pattern. Was trying to capture something graphic and bold keeping with the disease idea but more close to a classic wolfman. Wanted to have fur buildup mainly around the head and neck area as it grew down his body very patchy with torn dirty bloody clothes."

Check out the artwork below along with a new featurette, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man. Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Wolf Man is directed by Whannell, whose previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The screenplay is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and is executive produced by Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Leigh Whannell.

Wolf Man is now available to purchase on Digital platforms.