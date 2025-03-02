Academy Awards 2025: ANORA Surprises With Wins In Major Categories; Zoe Saldaña Takes Home First Oscar

This year's Academy Awards ceremony just finished up, and you can find out which movies and their stars and directors took home statues right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 02, 2025 11:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Other

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony has just finished up, and we have a full list of winners in all the major categories below.

The Oscars very rarely recognize superhero/comic book movies, but 2024 was a particularly bad year for the genre, so it was hardly surprising when even what would be widely regarded as the best of the bunch, Deadpool and Wolverine, didn't receive any nominations - though some feel the block-busting Marvel Studios team-up should have picked up a few in the technical categories.

Several movies we have covered were nominated in major categories, however, including Dune: Part Two, The Substance, and Wicked (all for Best Picture). In the end, though, it was Anora that wound up taking home surprise wins for Best Picture, Director (Sean Baker) and Best Actress (Mikey Madison).

One CBM favorite, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek and Avatar star Zoe Saldaña, did pick up her first ever Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
September 5

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The Brutalist
Emilia Pérez
Conclave
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Wicked
Emilia Perez
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist 
Conclave
Dune: Part Two 
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Editing

Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Brutalist

 Best International Feature

I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries 
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Sugarcane
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best Live Action Short

Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
I’m Not a Robot

Best Animated Short

In the Shadow of Cypress
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
Magic Candies
Beautiful Men

