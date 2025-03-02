Academy Awards 2025: ANORA Surprises With Wins In Major Categories; Zoe Saldaña Takes Home First Oscar

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony has just finished up, and we have a full list of winners in all the major categories below.
The Oscars very rarely recognize superhero/comic book movies, but 2024 was a particularly bad year for the genre, so it was hardly surprising when even what would be widely regarded as the best of the bunch, Deadpool and Wolverine, didn't receive any nominations - though some feel the block-busting Marvel Studios team-up should have picked up a few in the technical categories.
Several movies we have covered were nominated in major categories, however, including Dune: Part Two, The Substance, and Wicked (all for Best Picture). In the end, though, it was Anora that wound up taking home surprise wins for Best Picture, Director (Sean Baker) and Best Actress (Mikey Madison).
One CBM favorite, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek and Avatar star Zoe Saldaña, did pick up her first ever Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
September 5
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
The Brutalist
Emilia Pérez
Conclave
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird, Sing Sing
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Wicked
Emilia Perez
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Editing
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Brutalist
Best International Feature
I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Sugarcane
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Best Live Action Short
Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
I’m Not a Robot
Best Animated Short
In the Shadow of Cypress
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
Magic Candies
Beautiful Men