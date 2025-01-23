Oscar Nominations 2025: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Snubbed But DUNE: PART TWO And WICKED Score Multiple Nods

The 97th Oscars Nominations Announcement has just concluded and we now know which movies will go head-to-head with each other during the year's most prestigious awards ceremony.
There are the usual surprise snubs, with Dune: Part Two and Wicked picking up over a dozen nominations between them but receiving nothing in the Best Director category for filmmakers Denis Villeneuve and Jon M. Chu.
Demi Moore, meanwhile, has received a Best Actress nod, only for her The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley to be frozen out. On the plus side, Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan did manage to land a Best Actor nomination for his role in The Apprentice as Donald Trump.
In what was a mostly dismal year for comic book adaptations in 2024, the superhero genre has been completely locked out. While these movies rarely make it into the big categories, there's nothing for Deadpool & Wolverine in the technical ones despite Disney and Ryan Reynolds mounting a robust FYC campaign.
Here's the full list of this year's nominees:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
September 5
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
The Brutalist
Emilia Pérez
Conclave
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird, Sing Sing
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Wicked
Emilia Perez
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Editing
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Brutalist
Best International Feature
I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Sugarcane
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Best Live Action Short
Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
I’m Not a Robot
Best Animated Short
In the Shadow of Cypress
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
Magic Candies
Beautiful Men
You'll be able to tune into the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, at 7pm ET/4pm PT live on ABC and Hulu, as well as in more than 200 territories worldwide.