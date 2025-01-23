Oscar Nominations 2025: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Snubbed But DUNE: PART TWO And WICKED Score Multiple Nods

Oscar Nominations 2025: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Snubbed But DUNE: PART TWO And WICKED Score Multiple Nods

The full list of Oscar nominations for this year's Academy Awards has just dropped and, while comic book movies have been completely shut out, there's still some big surprises to be found. Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 23, 2025 09:01 AM EST
The 97th Oscars Nominations Announcement has just concluded and we now know which movies will go head-to-head with each other during the year's most prestigious awards ceremony. 

There are the usual surprise snubs, with Dune: Part Two and Wicked picking up over a dozen nominations between them but receiving nothing in the Best Director category for filmmakers Denis Villeneuve and Jon M. Chu. 

Demi Moore, meanwhile, has received a Best Actress nod, only for her The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley to be frozen out. On the plus side, Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan did manage to land a Best Actor nomination for his role in The Apprentice as Donald Trump. 

In what was a mostly dismal year for comic book adaptations in 2024, the superhero genre has been completely locked out. While these movies rarely make it into the big categories, there's nothing for Deadpool & Wolverine in the technical ones despite Disney and Ryan Reynolds mounting a robust FYC campaign. 

Here's the full list of this year's nominees:

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
September 5

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The Brutalist
Emilia Pérez
Conclave
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Wicked
Emilia Perez
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist 
Conclave
Dune: Part Two 
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Editing

Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Brutalist

 Best International Feature

I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries 
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Sugarcane
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best Live Action Short

Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
I’m Not a Robot

Best Animated Short

In the Shadow of Cypress
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
Magic Candies
Beautiful Men

You'll be able to tune into the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, at 7pm ET/4pm PT live on ABC and Hulu, as well as in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/23/2025, 9:10 AM
I don't know that "Snubbed" is the right word to use here. Did anyone really expect DP&W to pick up a lot of noms? MAYBE for visual effects, but I don't know that it rose above the field of nominees (though I admittedly have only seen Dune 2.)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 9:22 AM
@Clintthahamster - agreed

Outside of VFX , it was gonna be a long shot fir anything else
AC1
AC1 - 1/23/2025, 9:36 AM
@Clintthahamster - it definitely should've been nominated for VFX, I watched a breakdown for how a lot of the movie was made and some of the stuff they did was legit kinda mind blowing - like Paradox's face in the closeup where Cassandra does her weird psychic finger shit is a complete digital recreation of his head (not just the bits where his face distorts when the fingers move around, literally the entire head) which is nuts considering it looks completely photoreal and has no "uncanny valley" issues at all

?si=5MeMTcomnzPrNljY

Corridor Crew breakdown, the specific shot I mention is about 13:00 but the whole segment is really cool
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/23/2025, 9:12 AM

Mostly a bunch of crap from the usual weirdo Hollywood circle jerk crowd.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/23/2025, 9:14 AM
“DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Snubbed”
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/23/2025, 9:19 AM
@urubrodi
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 1/23/2025, 9:16 AM
Good. It sucked!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/23/2025, 9:18 AM
Ill light a molotov and throw it at the oscars committee for snubbing d&w.

I mean it made me throw a punch in the air in all joyful glory when Johnny appeared. The special effects of those scenes with him are so believable i really thought he was there with d&w
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/23/2025, 9:26 AM
@vectorsigma -

User Comment Image
Fares
Fares - 1/23/2025, 9:20 AM
I don't know if the Oscars have a limit of 5 spots for the best director nominations and I'm yet to see any of the movies in that category, but I'm really surprised to not see Denis Villeneuve on that list.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 9:23 AM
@Fares - I still don’t understand how you nominate something for Best Picture but don’t nominate the director…
Fares
Fares - 1/23/2025, 9:39 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I can't pretend to have a clear stance on that. How consequential is the direction to the quality of a film? We may agree that a director doesn't deserve a nomination if their movie isn't nominated for best film, but if it is, does that guarantee a best direction nomination for them? I sometimes feel that the writing is just as consequential to the quality of the film as the direction, but we don't really talk about it as much.
All that aside, if we assume that direction and movie quality go so hand in hand, it reads here like the Academy decided that Dune isn't one of the top 5 nominees for best film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 9:49 AM
@Fares - that’s true

It’s a team effort but I view the director as the captain of the ship that steers it into the right direction or the one they want so if a movie comes together we’ll enough to be nominated for an Oscar then I feel they should be nominated
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/23/2025, 9:21 AM
“Snubbed”?! Hahaha overall.. it was a shit film. Dune on the other hand wasn’t.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/23/2025, 9:27 AM
I have yet to see almost all of these movies lol.

I am glad to see Sebastian Stan nominated for the Apprentice though..

However I don’t think he’ll win , that’s gonna be Adrien Brody most likely but still nice regardless!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/23/2025, 9:27 AM
User Comment Image
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 1/23/2025, 9:29 AM
Ok.
Now explain why and how Deadpool and Wolverine could've possibly been snubbed. Unless you're just gossiping and making it relative for here.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 1/23/2025, 9:32 AM
Anora is the best one I’ve seen, sad to see Better Man didn’t get much it’s really very very good.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/23/2025, 9:37 AM
Emilia Perez should've been leading the Razzie nominations, no wonder the Oscars are a joke.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 1/23/2025, 9:40 AM
I love D&W and I now the Oscar's are pretty much corrupted; but why in the hell D&W would be in any nomination, anyway?
Matador
Matador - 1/23/2025, 9:40 AM
User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/23/2025, 9:45 AM
@DocSpock -
@MisterBones -
@Comicmoviejunki -
@TheNewYorker -
@TheFinestSmack -
@BritishMonkey -

You guys really woke up early just to come on this site and try to feel superior. Obviously Deadpool & Wolverine is not winning all the Oscars, Josh knows this we all know this. You got baited by someone who gets money for your comments. Just take a look at all the negativity you guys brought today, not even on an article about race or politics, but just over the idea that D&W will win awards. Shame.

