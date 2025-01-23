Oscar Nominations 2025: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Snubbed But DUNE: PART TWO And WICKED Score Multiple Nods

The 97th Oscars Nominations Announcement has just concluded and we now know which movies will go head-to-head with each other during the year's most prestigious awards ceremony.

There are the usual surprise snubs, with Dune: Part Two and Wicked picking up over a dozen nominations between them but receiving nothing in the Best Director category for filmmakers Denis Villeneuve and Jon M. Chu.

Demi Moore, meanwhile, has received a Best Actress nod, only for her The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley to be frozen out. On the plus side, Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan did manage to land a Best Actor nomination for his role in The Apprentice as Donald Trump.

In what was a mostly dismal year for comic book adaptations in 2024, the superhero genre has been completely locked out. While these movies rarely make it into the big categories, there's nothing for Deadpool & Wolverine in the technical ones despite Disney and Ryan Reynolds mounting a robust FYC campaign.

Here's the full list of this year's nominees:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

September 5

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

The Brutalist

Emilia Pérez

Conclave

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Wicked

Emilia Perez

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Editing

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Brutalist

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Sugarcane

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Best Live Action Short

Anuja

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

I’m Not a Robot

Best Animated Short

In the Shadow of Cypress

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

Magic Candies

Beautiful Men

You'll be able to tune into the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, at 7pm ET/4pm PT live on ABC and Hulu, as well as in more than 200 territories worldwide.