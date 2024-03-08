3 BODY PROBLEM Final Trailer Teases A Mind-Bending Journey Into The Unknown

Ahead of the show's world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, TX on Friday, 8 March, Netflix has released the final trailer and a new poster for its upcoming adaptation of acclaimed Chinese author Liu Cixin's 3 Body Problem.

The series comes from David Benioff & D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) & Alexander Woo (True Blood), and focuses on a group of strangers coming together across multiple timelines in an effort to prevent the destruction of mankind by a mysterious alien race.

"It was not immediately obvious how [the books] could be turned into a TV show," Benioff told Total Film in a recent interview. "But we knew that it was different from anything else we'd encountered. Part of the attraction was like, 'How the hell do we do this?' It was similar when we read [Thrones author] George R.R. Martin's books for the first time, just thinking, 'These books are incredible. But is it possible to do this as a TV series? Is it too big, too sprawling, too expensive?'"

We got an early look at 3 Body Problem, and while it does take a few episodes to find its feet, fans of smart, layered, gripping science fiction have plenty to look forward to.

Check out the trailer below along with the new key art, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

You aren't prepared for what is coming. 3 Body Problem arrives March 21st. pic.twitter.com/LD4EfnV02t — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024 They are coming. And there’s nothing you can do to stop them.



3 Body Problem arrives March 21. pic.twitter.com/spQ21dZLHC — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

"A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history."

The series stars (in alpha order) Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) and Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) are co-creators, executive producers and writers of the series. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street.

Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers, along with Xiaosong Gao and Lauren Ma. Plan B Entertainment's Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak. Derek Tsang and Andrew Stanton will direct and co-executive produce. Additional directors include Jeremy Podeswa and Minkie Spiro.