THE OLD GUARD 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

The Old Guard 2 is now streaming on Netflix, but critics have not been as kind to the action/sci-fi sequel as they were to the original. Check out some reviews right here...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 02, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

After a lengthy production delay, The Old Guard 2 is finally streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo has now lifted.

Gina Prince-Bythewood's (Cloak and Dagger, The Secret Life of Bees) original adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's sci-fi action comic series proved to be a massive hit for Netflix - it's actually still one of the streamer's most-viewed movies of all time - and also received a positive reception from critics.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said of the sequel.

Though it sounds like there might be some entertainment value to be found in seeing Charlize Theron cross swords with Uma Thurman's villain, the majority of critics were underwhelmed by The Old Guard 2. With 19 reviews counted (so the score will likely fluctuate), the movie is currently sitting at 32% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can have a read through some individual reviews at the links below.

"With Booker (Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years," reads the film's official synopsis. "Andy, Nile (Layne), Joe (Kenzari), Nicky (Marinelli), and James Copley (Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence."

Henry Golding joins Thurman as new recruits alongside returning cast members KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/2/2025, 1:54 PM
mavrel or dc?
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/2/2025, 2:02 PM
@harryba11zack - Neither. its Image Comics
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/2/2025, 2:01 PM
I just don't understand why these companies like Netflix, Amazon etc would spend hundreds of millions on a movie with a huge turd for a script. Maker it make sense please. Do they not have Quality Control?
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/2/2025, 2:02 PM
Rotten tomatoes scores and reviews don’t make movies successful people do
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/2/2025, 2:05 PM
That's not kill bill 3
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/2/2025, 2:07 PM
Tbh, I'm surprised the first one even got good reviews. It looked mediocre.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/2/2025, 2:08 PM
I never thought Uma Thurman was cute. Like when she got casted as Poison Ivy I was like Poison Ivy is suppose to be sexy. What is this. I remember watching like a red carpet event of the cast of Batman and Robin and it was a bunch of dudes saying "Please Marry me Uma". After saying all that I havent seen the first Old Guard heard it was pretty good
Forthas
Forthas - 7/2/2025, 2:15 PM
Even though I have not seen it, I am very disappointed! I don't know if MGM would be interested in a crossover with its upcoming Highlander film but I thought that the mythology surrounding The Old Guard was washed over. It could have used a more robust mythology around it. I will check it out but my expectations are now lowered.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2025, 2:31 PM
Damn man , that’s unfortunate…

I’ll still check it out for myself since i found the first one to be decent but obviously wished for a better critical reception like the previous installment.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/2/2025, 2:49 PM
The first was solid, I'll still probably catch this one anyway, just to see how they handle the arc of Theron's character.

