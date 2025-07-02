THE OLD GUARD 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

After a lengthy production delay, The Old Guard 2 is finally streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo has now lifted.
Gina Prince-Bythewood's (Cloak and Dagger, The Secret Life of Bees) original adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez's sci-fi action comic series proved to be a massive hit for Netflix - it's actually still one of the streamer's most-viewed movies of all time - and also received a positive reception from critics.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said of the sequel.
Though it sounds like there might be some entertainment value to be found in seeing Charlize Theron cross swords with Uma Thurman's villain, the majority of critics were underwhelmed by The Old Guard 2. With 19 reviews counted (so the score will likely fluctuate), the movie is currently sitting at 32% on Rotten Tomatoes.
You can have a read through some individual reviews at the links below.
"With Booker (Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years," reads the film's official synopsis. "Andy, Nile (Layne), Joe (Kenzari), Nicky (Marinelli), and James Copley (Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence."
Henry Golding joins Thurman as new recruits alongside returning cast members KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.