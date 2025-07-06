FANTASTIC FOUR Stars Ioan Gruffudd And Michael Chiklis Pay Tribute To Late Doctor Doom Actor Julian McMahon

On Friday, the news broke that Fantastic Four star Julian McMahon had passed away following a private battle with cancer. The actor was known for numerous projects, including the hit series Nip/Tuck, but became synonymous with Doctor Doom after portraying the villain in two films.

McMahon was only 56, making the news he'd died even harder to fathom. Now, two of his Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer co-stars have paid homage to someone they clearly had a great deal of love and respect for.

Mister Fantastic actor Ioan Gruffudd wrote, "This is terribly sad news about Julian. Even though we played each other’s nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together. Every encounter with him was a joy."

"It was an honor to be Dr. Richards to his Dr. Doom," the Welsh actor added. "My heart goes out to his wife and family. God speed Julian."

Michael Chiklis, who played The Thing, also shared a tribute. "I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Julian. Life is so precious and fragile. My condolences to his family. RIP Jules."

While Chris Evans reprised his role as a Human Torch Variant in Deadpool & Wolverine, there has been nothing to indicate that any of the Fantastic Four cast was being eyed for a return in the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Despite that, Julian spoke positively of plans for Robert Downey Jr. to take over the role, and frequently expressed an interest in playing a much darker, twisted version of Victor Von Doom should the opportunity ever present itself. He'd get a second chance at playing a Marvel villain with a standout performance in Runaways.

Julian left an indelible mark not just on his co-stars but on the entertainment industry, too. Born in Sydney to Sir William McMahon, former Australian Prime Minister, and Lady Sonia, he initially pursued modelling, and his acting career began with Australian soap operas, with Home and Away being the most notable.

In Hollywood, he gained recognition as Ian Rain in Another World and Agent John Grant in Profiler. His defining role came as the morally complex Dr. Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck, earning him a Golden Globe nomination. Julian also portrayed Cole Turner in Charmed and later returned to the Marvel Universe as the villainous Jonah in Runaways. He most recently appeared alongside Nicolas Cage in The Surfer.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," his wife, Kelly, said earlier this week. "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

You can see Gruffudd and Chiklis' social media tributes below.