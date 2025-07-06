THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel's First Family Covers PEOPLE Magazine - And Seemingly Teases Doctor Doom!

Marvel Studios is gearing up to give The Fantastic Four: First Steps its last big marketing push before the movie arrives in theaters later this month. Now, Marvel's First Family has assembled on the cover of PEOPLE Magazine.

As you can see, this is an in-universe feature, and from what we can gather, there won't be a piece inside the issue featuring interviews with Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny.

There is, however, an advertisement for H.E.R.B.I.E., a robot we know that Mister Fantastic has built with the whole world in mind. The team's iconic sidekick/mascot is described as "your loyal companion, tactical consultant, and emergency babysitter rolled into one floating mechanical genius."

"From helping with homework to planning interdimensional travel itineraries (or just grocery lists), H.E.R.B.I.E. is always plugged in and ready," it adds.

However, what's grabbed the attention of most fans is the fact that he comes outfitted with a "Doom Detection" early warning system. Is that a cheeky Easter Egg for fans or confirmation that Doctor Doom exists in this world and is an ever-present threat to the people of New York?

We'd lean more toward the former, but it's yet to be revealed whether Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor hails from this reality.

"Doom is not a part of my film, and therefore not a part of my purview," filmmaker Matt Shakman previously said. In a separate interview, he'd add, "Doom's a great character, but he takes up a lot of air. Other film adaptations have done both an origin story and Doom. We're doing neither, and that allows us to look at them from a fresh perspective."

While he's been focused on Galactus, there must surely be at least one Doctor Doom reference in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, if he's being saved for a post-credits scene (regardless of whether he's crossed paths with this team before), it's likely the Russo Brothers shot that on the set of Avengers: Doomsday.

Take a closer look at PEOPLE's The Fantastic Four: First Steps coverage in the X posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.