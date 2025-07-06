RUMOR: Marvel Television's JESSICA JONES Revival Could Be A TV Series Or PUNISHER-Style Special Presentation

There's been chatter about Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter making her official MCU debut for at least the last three or four years. However, it wasn't until this past May that she was confirmed to reprise her most iconic role in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo once seemed likely possibilities for a Jessica Jones cameo, and it was widely reported that Ritter came close to shooting a cameo for the latter. Unfortunately, that was scrapped when it became a standalone "Marvel Spotlight" series, branding that Marvel Studios has since seemingly moved on from.

Regardless, after the largely disappointing second and third seasons of Jessica Jones, fans are excited to see Ritter get another chance courtesy of Marvel Studios. However, there may be much more to her MCU future than a supporting turn in Daredevil: Born Again.

We recently shared a rumour about possible plans for a Jessica Jones revival series, but Daniel Richtman has now shared an update. He claims, "Marvel is discussing doing Jessica Jones as either a [TV] show or a special of her own."

With Marvel Television focusing on multi-season series, we'd imagine the studio is trying to figure out whether they have enough story for a few years of television or whether, like The Punisher, a standalone Special Presentation will be better suited to the P.I.

We'd say the latter is probably the better option. Still, at the same time, it could be fun for a heightened version of Jessica Jones to return, with the hero perhaps helping out various street-level superheroes and even the odd Avenger.

This comes after Richtman also claimed that Marvel Television plans to focus on street-level, grounded stories similar to Netflix. Big events will be saved for movies, as will the characters typically associated with the Avengers franchise.

By heading down that route, it creates a clearer line between what people can find in theaters and on streaming. After all, why buy a ticket to a movie like Thunderbolts* when so many of its characters can be found on Disney+? (those introduced there, meanwhile, likely passed many casual fans by)

On an unrelated note, Richtman is also reporting that The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is indeed being eyed for a big MCU role. This comes after they were rumoured to be in contention for the X-Men reboot's Kitty Pryde.

Asked whether Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist could also appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has said, "It’s about not rushing and telling the best story. Yes, it’s exciting to think about characters interacting, but it’s about the reasons why. At times we’ve done that very well, at times we’ve rushed. The story has to lead the path."

Stay tuned for updates on Jessica Jones as we have them. For now, you can see Ritter on the set of Daredevil: Born Again here.