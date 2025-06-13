DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal New Look At Krysten Ritter's Return As Jessica Jones

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again ended with the Man Without Fear readying his few allies to take down Mayor Wilson Fisk and free New York. However, he's gonna need more than just Karen Page and a few honest cops to do so.

Last month, we learned that Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones in season 2. We haven't seen her play the character since Jessica Jones ended with its third batch of episodes on Netflix in 2019, so she becomes the second Defender to join the MCU.

A new look at Ritter in costume as the hard-boiled P.I. has been revealed today, and it's as if she hasn't aged a day. The actor is expected to have a major role as Jessica in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and like Jon Bernthal's Punisher, there's every chance she'll get a spin-off of her own down the line.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be a very different beast when it returns to Disney+ next year. Showrunner Dario Scardapane is no longer working with material shot by another creative team, meaning the series will feel more like the first and final two episodes rather than, say, the divisive bank heist instalment.

Charlie Cox recently sat down for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series with Agatha All Along star Joe Locke. During the conversation, he reflected on getting the call to make his official MCU debut as the Man Without Fear:

"I was absolutely shocked. It was the middle of COVID. I was in the garden, and my phone rang. I hadn’t heard from anyone from Marvel for two years at least. The last phone call I’d had was 'We’re sorry, but the show’s been canceled.'" "And then Kevin Feige calls. He wasn’t involved with the original show, because it was Marvel Television, which was a different studio at the time. I’d met Kevin — had a two-minute conversation with him when he came to see a play I was in — but we didn’t talk about “Daredevil.” Two years had to pass before they could contact me about it. So he was like, “Do you want to come back and do some more?” I was absolutely blown away. Couldn’t believe it." "And then I didn’t hear anything for three months, so I started to question whether I’d dreamed that."

Addressing her return as Jessica at the Disney Upfronts, Ritter said, "It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and ‘The Defenders' and now joining the MCU."

"I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year.