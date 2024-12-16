DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills Reveal New Look At Man Without Fear As Krysten Ritter Talks JESSICA JONES Return

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills Reveal New Look At Man Without Fear As Krysten Ritter Talks JESSICA JONES Return

New Daredevil: Born Again stills reveal a closer look at Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear suited up. Krysten Ritter, meanwhile, has once again weighed in on possibly returning to the MCU as Jessica Jones.

By JoshWilding - Dec 16, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Daredevil: Born Again will be the next live-action series from Marvel Television and, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have a new look at Charlie Cox suited up as the MCU's Man Without Fear. 

This appears to be his Netflix costume rather than the much brighter effort seen in set photos, though it's hard to say for sure given the lighting used in a location that may be Muse's base. Either way, we can't help but wonder why there's still no sign of the classic "DD" logo on the hero's chest. 

Other shots showcase Matt Murdock and Karen Page together again and Mayor Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin of Crime, keeping watch over New York City. 

You may recall that there were once rumblings about Krysten Ritter reprising her Defenders role as Jessica Jones in Echo and/or Daredevil: Born Again. There was no sign of her in the former, so could she reunite with 'ol Hornhead next March? 

Screen Rant asked Ritter what the future holds in store for her in an interview promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to which she said, "There's nothing I can say there, but I love her. It'd be such a dream to play that character again."

Thankfully, the Jessica Jones alum had a little more to say when ComicBook.com pointed out that Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum recently said he's eager to see Jessica in the MCU. 

"Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call?" Ritter enthused. "Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready."

It sounds like she knows something, right? 

We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can take a new look at Daredevil: Born Again in the X post below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

