JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH's CinemaScore Has Been Revealed (And It Could Be Good News For SUPERMAN)

Jurassic World Rebirth has opened in theaters, and that means a CinemaScore has been generated. However, it's among the franchise's lowest-rated efforts, which could bode well for Superman next week...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: SFFGazette.com

Jurassic World Rebirth is finally playing in theaters, and dinosaurs once again look set to rule the world this long Fourth of July weekend.

However, following mixed reviews from critics, it seems filmgoers aren't enamoured with the franchise's fresh start from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story helmer Gareth Edwards.

Jurassic World Rebirth received a 53% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has been awarded 74% by moviegoers. Now, we have a CinemaScore, which is perhaps the best indication of how beneficial word of mouth will be to a movie. 

As a reminder, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

The latest Jurassic World movie has been given a "B," a disappointing result for a summer blockbuster and one that sees Rebirth rank beneath Jurassic Park (A), Jurassic World (A), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (A-), Jurassic World Dominion (A-), and The Last World: Jurassic Park (B+). As a result, it's only beaten Jurassic Park III (B-).

What does this mean for its chances of box office success? Deadline reports that the movie earned $28 million on Wednesday, not including Tuesday previews. It's a solid start, and one that points to a $77.5 million 3-day debut and $127.5 million over 5 days. 

The movie's main competition will be F1: The Movie, but Jurassic World Rebirth will open at #1 across the globe and has a week to make as much money as possible before having to deal with Superman. If word of mouth proves as poor as the CinemaScore suggests, that second weekend drop could be disastrous, though that would prove hugely beneficial to the Man of Steel following its latest opening projections.

Are you planning to watch Jurassic World Rebirth on the big screen this weekend?

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material.

When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. 

Alongside Johansson, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Gareth Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. 

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Eyes $125M Opening - And How Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Compares To Previous Movies
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/3/2025, 9:47 AM
I was never that excited for this (nor the last 3) JW movies. I'll probably still check it once it hits streaming though.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/3/2025, 10:35 AM
@UnderBelly - but ScarJo turns into a dinosaur in this one
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/3/2025, 9:47 AM
Still have little interest in Superman.
jst5
jst5 - 7/3/2025, 9:55 AM
Got to see it last night...the actors tried their best but it's just not a good movie.It's time to retire this brand.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/3/2025, 9:56 AM
Less movies would fail if the studio spent money on good writers... in other news: water is wet.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/3/2025, 10:06 AM
@Laridian - they did, he’s a great writer, David Koepp. He’s written several successful movies.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/3/2025, 9:57 AM
The Last World should rank higher.
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 7/3/2025, 10:08 AM
I definitely have a blind spot for the Jurassic movies but if you can't have fun with these I feel bad for you. Nothing beats watching a mosasaurus pop out of the water and seeing the smile it puts on the kid you brought with you.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/3/2025, 10:10 AM
I watched the movie, and despite a slow first act, I thought it was good 7.5/10
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/3/2025, 10:12 AM
Gareth Edwards is a cold film-maker who’s wholly incapable of directing actors at all. It’s a recurring problem in all his films, and it really clashes with a script that was clearly written with the previous director (Leitch) in mind. Audiences are gonna hate the human bits here more than any of the Pratt movies because at least Pratt had some level of charisma and fun to his performance vs the robots in this movie
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/3/2025, 10:13 AM
Honestly think Leitch would have been a way better fit for this. Say what you will on his work all being kind of same-y, the performances in Bullet Train and Fall Guy were both so fun
WaffeX
WaffeX - 7/3/2025, 10:22 AM
Give us DINO CRISIS!!!
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/3/2025, 10:25 AM
I watched this yesterday and I am not sure how I feel about this movie.

It didn't feel like a spectacle like the other ones. There wasn't much to care about with the actors like the previous movies.

They made it out to sound like this was going to be a horror movie but only the first scene was "horror".

The Dino's are dying, and they are only alive in this island. Where else can they go with another movie?

The family sub-plot should have been kept out as it slowed the movie down.

Nolanite out
Vigor
Vigor - 7/3/2025, 10:28 AM
Saw this yesterday and I definitely put it above any of the jurassic world movies
But obviously behind jurassic park 1

No comment on jp2 and jp3. I can't figure out how I feel about them.

Back to this movie. The set pieces shine. Such as the mosasaur and spinosaurus attack. And t Rex boat scene. The mutated dinosaurs are ok. But I prefer the original raptor and original t rex
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2025, 10:35 AM
Fast x Jurassic confirmed.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 7/3/2025, 10:55 AM
Watched it last night…

Certainty not great, but leaps and bounds better than any of the other Jurassic World movies. I’d put it on par with Jurassic Park 3, so if you were good with that one then this one should work for you.

None of the non-Spielberg sequels have been able to fully land it though, which is a bummer considering how long these movies have been getting made. This is the 4th one without Spielberg at the helm and, even though it pulls the franchise out of whatever the hell they were doing in the last three movies, it still just ends up being more of the same. Maybe it is actually time to start thinking reboot series on one of the streaming networks. The Jurassic Park and Lost World books would have ample content to fill two or three seasons of a limited series…As long as they kept it close to the books it would definitely feel fresher than what’s being done with the IP over the past couple decades.

