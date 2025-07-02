RUMOR: SUPERMAN Ticket Pre-Sales Have Slowed As A $100 Million Opening (Or Less) Looks Increasingly Likely

RUMOR: SUPERMAN Ticket Pre-Sales Have Slowed As A $100 Million Opening (Or Less) Looks Increasingly Likely

While some estimates for Superman's opening weekend have pointed to it opening with as much as $200 million, it appears not even the Man of Steel will be able to shrug off apparent superhero fatigue...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman director James Gunn and his cast are currently touring the world to promote the first DC Studios movie, but will it pay off when the reboot opens in North America next weekend? 

Tracking has been all over the place for this one, though the trades recently reported that $125 million - $145 million was looking likely (which was a dip from very early estimates of $185 million - $200 million). At the time, many of those outlets also suggested Superman could debut on the lower end, with as little as $90 million. 

With a rumoured budget of $225 million, not including marketing, that would be a disastrous start for the DCU. Gunn has said he'd be fine with breaking even, but a blockbuster that barely turns a profit is hardly a win for a brand already running on fumes. 

Talking on The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider revealed, "I'm hearing the Superman pre-sales are slowing down a little bit. I have some sources saying this is looking at a $100 million opening, if that. I have been bullish on this, saying this movie is going to do $160 million - $175 million. I think that what's becoming more realistic is $120 million - $140 million."

Explaining why tracking for any movie is notoriously unreliable, the insider used the example of M3GAN 2.0, which flopped this past weekend. "Tracking is nonsense...M3GAN 2.0 was looking at a $45 million opening...it opened at $10 million," he said. "Tracking is the biggest scam in Hollywood."

Warner Bros. Discovery has gone all out on Superman's marketing campaign, giving it the Barbie treatment (at the moment, it's near-impossible not to turn your head and find the Man of Steel somewhere). If these numbers are accurate, it's not paying off. 

Superhero fatigue does appear real with non-fans, and Superman isn't a draw on the same level as fellow icons Batman and Spider-Man. The movie is also lacking an A-List star, though the same could be said for many comic book franchises at launch.

Perhaps we should have expected a little controversy on the press tour, as comments from Gunn during an interview with Reel Rejects have upset many fans on social media. The filmmaker was asked how he deals with his online detractors—it's hard to think of another director/studio head who spends anywhere near as much time online—and may have chosen his words poorly while responding.

"I do tune out most of social media, but every once in a while someone will say something, it's always the weirdest stuff...and then I go, 'I think I might be getting upset about something a 12-year-old in India is saying.' You know what I mean? And I'm like, 'Let it go'"

While Gunn surely didn't mean to offend with these remarks, some have questioned the necessity of using India as an example. Others are simply annoyed that their complaints about the way he's handled the DCU have been so casually dismissed. 

Again, this one isn't worth reading too much into, but it does go to show that anything said on these press tours is dissected, and not always in a positive light!

Do you have your tickets for Superman yet?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Stars Reveal Controversial Scene That Was Cut After Negative Test-Screening Reactions
Related:

SUPERMAN Stars Reveal Controversial Scene That Was Cut After Negative Test-Screening Reactions
SUPERMAN Star May Have Inadvertently Confirmed That We're Getting A Sequel
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star May Have Inadvertently Confirmed That We're Getting A Sequel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/2/2025, 2:57 PM
Superman will be fine. It will make a good amount of money. Again, this is the third most watched trailer all time. It will make at least 100+ mill opening weekend.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/2/2025, 2:59 PM
I'm getting the feeling that tonally this is going to make 'Superman III' feel like 'Man Of Steel'.
Matador
Matador - 7/2/2025, 3:04 PM
@Lisa89 - Oooofff Superman III was awful but did have some interesting moments minus shoe horned Richard Prior role.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/2/2025, 2:59 PM
That's not bad considering the last six DC movies were critical and financial failures. There's also the fact that Superman as an IP has been completely neglected by WB for the past decade. We also can't forget that this is yet again a new version of the character that's being introduced for the first time. Opening with over $100 million with all these drawbacks to deal with is not bad at all.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/2/2025, 2:59 PM
Indeed, Superman will be fine.

This like every single negative bullshit flying about is complete load of [frick]ing bollocks.

For [frick]s sake
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/2/2025, 3:03 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - exactly. I see estimates ranging from 90-180 mill. And others have been 125-145 mill. If the movie is good it’s gonna get 175-180. Maybe more.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/2/2025, 3:00 PM
Got my tickets 🎟️
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/2/2025, 3:03 PM
@HulkisHoly - same.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/2/2025, 3:01 PM
If this movie doesn't do well it will be the beginning of the end of the DCU.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/2/2025, 3:01 PM
Break even BO for this is around $800 million..... will not hit that
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/2/2025, 3:02 PM
Less than $100m would be a huge sting. I hope it does better.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder