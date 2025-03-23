ALIEN: EARTH - First Clip From Noah Hawley's FX Series Highights A Terrifying Xenomorph Attack

Following some brief promos, FX has finally released a full teaser for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth, which begins with the first clip from the upcoming sci-fi horror series.

The footage finds a man sitting in a very Nostromo-esque control room as his crewmate desperately tries to convince him to open the door and let her in. The woman then turns to face whatever has been stalking her, and we get a first look at one of the show's Xenomorphs on the attack.

Hawley has hinted that the series will introduce a new breed of the iconic creature, though it's difficult to make out any significant changes to the classic design here.

As the Xeno dispatches its victim, the man - possibly the ship's android - tells the computer that the crew is dead. Though we don't know for sure, we assume this is what remains of the crew of the USCSS Maginot, some of whom we met in the previously-released teasers.

Check out the clip at the link below.

First clip from Noah Hawley’s ‘ALIEN: EARTH’ series.



Releasing this Summer on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/7WDKjJdH85 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 22, 2025

While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards last year, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

The show recently rounded out its supporting cast with the addition of Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

The series' expansive international cast includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

No official premiere date has been announced, but Alien: Earth is expected to hit our screens this summer.