ALIEN: EARTH - First Clip From Noah Hawley's FX Series Highights A Terrifying Xenomorph Attack

ALIEN: EARTH - First Clip From Noah Hawley's FX Series Highights A Terrifying Xenomorph Attack

FX has released the first full clip from Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth, and it features one of the show's redesigned(?) Xenomorph attacking its terrified victim...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 23, 2025 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ

Following some brief promos, FX has finally released a full teaser for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth, which begins with the first clip from the upcoming sci-fi horror series.

The footage finds a man sitting in a very Nostromo-esque control room as his crewmate desperately tries to convince him to open the door and let her in. The woman then turns to face whatever has been stalking her, and we get a first look at one of the show's Xenomorphs on the attack.

Hawley has hinted that the series will introduce a new breed of the iconic creature, though it's difficult to make out any significant changes to the classic design here.

As the Xeno dispatches its victim, the man - possibly the ship's android - tells the computer that the crew is dead. Though we don't know for sure, we assume this is what remains of the crew of the USCSS Maginot, some of whom we met in the previously-released teasers. 

Check out the clip at the link below.

While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards last year, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

The show recently rounded out its supporting cast with the addition of Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

The series' expansive international cast includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

No official premiere date has been announced, but Alien: Earth is expected to hit our screens this summer.

ALIEN: EARTH Teasers Introduce The Crew Of The USCSS Maginot... And A Familiar-Looking Cat!
Related:

ALIEN: EARTH Teasers Introduce The Crew Of The USCSS Maginot... And A Familiar-Looking Cat!
ALIEN: EARTH's Xenomorph Invades Our Planet In Terrifying New Teaser For Noah Hawley's Next TV Series
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: EARTH's Xenomorph Invades Our Planet In Terrifying New Teaser For Noah Hawley's Next TV Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/23/2025, 7:41 PM
Oh look it's Parker and Ripley. This looks bad.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/23/2025, 7:44 PM
Loving everything about this.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/23/2025, 7:45 PM
shit that looks bad..... like bad bad. this may be even worse then romulus
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/23/2025, 7:46 PM
Visually it Looks fine but that scene felt more like a fan film, I hope it doesn't feel like that throughout the show.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/23/2025, 7:47 PM
Dug the production design. Hopefully the script is just as good
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/23/2025, 7:49 PM
Wait, so Mother is around??
(Missed opportunity here to have cast the black guy as Sam Jackson and call her Mother[frick]er, just saying.)

Otherwise, this looks like pure unoriginality and is relying heavily on nostalgia rather than doing something original and creative. Lazy, predictable, and soulless: I.e. standard modern Hollywood product. 🤪
[frick] you Disney. [frick] you Hollywood. And [frick] you you mother[frick]ers.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/23/2025, 7:49 PM
Made by current day Disney liberals.

They can not be trusted with Alien, Disney Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, or Marvel.

Do not watch this with cable, Hulu, or Disney+.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 3/23/2025, 7:56 PM
I trust the show runner. Noah has never made a bad show. Fargo and Legion are amazing.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder