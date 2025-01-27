ALIEN: EARTH - Something Has Come Home In Chilling Teaser Trailer For Prequel Series

FX and Hulu have dropped another teaser for their eagerly-awaited sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth, offering a quick glimpse at something extremely terrifying making its way home to Earth...

By RohanPatel - Jan 27, 2025 11:01 AM EST
20th Television have dropped yet another teaser for Alien: Earth, their upcoming sci-fi horror series that will serve as a prequel to the first film in the franchise, revealing what happened back home on Earth two years before the events of the 1979 movie.

While we don't have an official premiere date, the series is slated to debut this Summer on FX on Hulu domestically and Disney+ via Star internationally. Also, with the Super Bowl right around the corner, there's a very real possibility that a full-length trailer could debut during the annual event, especially considering the Big Game is airing on Fox.

Plot details remain relatively under wraps, but the basic premise is as follows, "When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

Based on the quick teaser, it seems as though the xenomorph's arrival on Earth is imminent and will likely spell unprecented levels of destruction for humanity... possibly also catching the eye of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation in the process.

The series stars Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling, Pistol), Alex Lawther (The End of the F**ing World*, Black Mirror), Timothy Olyphant (Justified, The Mandalorian), Essie Davis (The Babadook, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries), Samuel Blenkin (The Witcher, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer, Nine Days), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger, Hostel Daze), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses, Here Out West), Erana James (The Wilds, Southland's Home), Lily Newmark (Sex Education, Cursed), Diem Camille (The Good Doctor, Billy the Kid), and Moe Bar-El (The Boys, The Expanse).

Noah Hawley (Fargo; Legion) is serving as showrunner and recently confirmed that the new series will be tied more closely to the original Alien films rather than the more recent Ridley Scott-directed prequels.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.

Led by Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/27/2025, 11:15 AM
n64/ps1 graphic bullshit, could probably run it on a gameboy color
kazuma
kazuma - 1/27/2025, 11:17 AM
This and yesterdays teaser feel off.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 1/27/2025, 11:17 AM
“Rag Tag”🙄
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/27/2025, 11:17 AM
As long as this Is set in the Jim Crow era i can allow the PS2 cgi
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/27/2025, 11:21 AM
What a load of sci-fi crap, how can a ship float in space when there isn't any water?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 11:24 AM
Yeah, Chillin🥶

But I'll tell you what will be interesting to see the Alien in action on Earth.

This should not be more than 5 episodes, 7 tops.

One season. And [frick] off.

For [frick]s Sake

