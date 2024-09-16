ALIEN: ROMULUS Concept Art Reveals That The Hybrid "Offspring" Almost Had Wings

ALIEN: ROMULUS Concept Art Reveals That The Hybrid &quot;Offspring&quot; Almost Had Wings

We have some more early concept art from Alien: Romulus here, and if you thought the movie's Offspring was a terrifying-looking creation, check out this early design...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 16, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ

Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus contains quite a few call-backs to Ridley Scott's original masterpiece and James Cameron's sequel, but - somewhat controversially - it also reintroduces a concept from one of the less popular movies in the franchise, Alien: Resurrection.

Towards the end of the film, a pregnant and dying Kay (Isabela Merced) injects herself with the Rook android's Prometheus 5 formula to keep herself alive. Though she does survive (for a while), this ultimately results in her giving birth to a monstrous human/alien hybrid that kills its own mother almost immediately.

Named "The Offspring" in the credits, this rather terrifying creature does look a lot better than the albino monstrosity from Resurrection, but introducing another hybrid did result in some backlash, and for a lot of fans, the decision tarnished the movie’s final act.

Now, concept artist Dane Hallett has unveiled another alternate design for the Offspring, and this multi-limbed monstrosity is a far cry from the hybrid that appeared in the movie - there's even a version with wings!

"At one point, the material Kay uses on herself has such a dramatic genetic effect on her unborn child that it grew into this monstrosity," Hallett explains. "It made it all the way to previs when it finally changed into something else (I'll eventually share) before reverting back to just being the offspring you saw in the final cut This was nerve-racking... Was I going to be responsible for an unloved mutation in the Alien Universe?

I tried desperately to give this thing purpose, presence and make it an ode to all that had come before it. In the end, I’m grateful we got what we got in the final cut, but here’s what could have been."

"Not a perfect organism, but despite an overreliance on retreading over old ground, Alien: Romulus does mark a thrilling return to form, and is surely destined to be ranked as the third-best Alien movie," we said in our review of Alien: Romulus.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Teases New Xenomorph Breed: Whatever The Host Is, Informs What The Final Creature Is
Related:

ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Teases New Xenomorph Breed: "Whatever The Host Is, Informs What The Final Creature Is"
ALIEN: ROMULUS Prequel Comic Will Reveal What Happened On The Renaissance - Here's A First Look!
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Prequel Comic Will Reveal What Happened On The Renaissance - Here's A First Look!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/16/2024, 4:37 PM
As cool as some of those concepts look, The final product worked best.
The1st
The1st - 9/16/2024, 4:38 PM
User Comment Image

Glad no one was dumb enough to greenlight it...this time.
cubrn
cubrn - 9/16/2024, 4:41 PM
The CGI in the film was laughably bad.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/16/2024, 5:40 PM
@cubrn - Keep in mind; this was originally intended as a made-for-streaming movie. And it had its budget-restraints because of that. Anyone correct me if I'm wrong but, it was pretty late in the game that this was re-positioned for a theatrical release instead. 🤨
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/16/2024, 5:00 PM
didn't like the film and giving that final alien eyes really killed the design for me, newborn 2.0
User Comment Image
Stinkor1
Stinkor1 - 9/16/2024, 5:00 PM
User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 9/16/2024, 5:04 PM
WINGS?!?

GAME OVER, MAN! GAME OVER!
grif
grif - 9/16/2024, 5:32 PM
we never needed to get here. if you dont want to make an alien movie its ok. just make whatever this is then call it something else.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/16/2024, 5:37 PM
During movie-production, it's not unusual for production/graphic designers to be told to go crazy and extreme with their ideas (specially for a monster movie). But, it doesn't mean any of those 'visual experiments' ever see the light of day. And thankfully, these "wings" didn't make the final cut. 🫤
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/16/2024, 5:45 PM
The movie was already pretty far off the rails by the time the "newborn" showed up. Not sure if it was savable at that point, regardless of design. IMO, of course

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder