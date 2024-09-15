DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Says Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides Will Have A Much Bigger Role In MESSIAH

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve recently shared a positive update on Warner Bros.' plans for a third movie, confirming that the script for an adaptation of Dune: Messiah is officially in the works.

Though the filmmaker hasn't full committed to helming the project, we'd be very surprised if he didn't return to finish his take on this saga - although, if and when he does, he won't actually consider it a trilogy.

“First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve says of the first two movies during an interview with Vanity Fair. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.”

Villeneuve also confirmed that Anya Taylor-Joy will have a much bigger role as Alia Atreides following her brief cameo in the last movie.

In Part One, we learn that Paul Atreides' mother, the Bene Gesserit Lady Jessica, is pregnant with the late Duke Leto's child. When the Fremen take in the survivors of the Harkonnen massacre, Jessica agrees to become the tribe's new Reverend Mother (she isn't really given a choice) and is "persuaded" to drink the Water of Life (a blue substance that's been extracted from a juvenile sandworm).

This gives Jessica incredible foresight and knowledge of previous generations, while also awakening similar abilities in her unborn daughter, who begins to communicate with and seemingly influence her mother's actions.

When Paul ingests the same liquid later on in the movie, he sees a vision of his now grown sister Alia (Taylor-Joy) standing by an ocean on Arrakis. She tells her brother that she loves him and is waiting for him.

If you've read Frank Herbert's novel, you'll know how important Alia is to the story.

