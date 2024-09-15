DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Says Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides Will Have A Much Bigger Role In MESSIAH

DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Says Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides Will Have A Much Bigger Role In MESSIAH

After being introduced via premonition in the last movie, Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that Alia Atreides (Anya Taylor-Joy) will return for a much bigger role in Dune: Messiah...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 15, 2024 08:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve recently shared a positive update on Warner Bros.' plans for a third movie, confirming that the script for an adaptation of Dune: Messiah is officially in the works.

Though the filmmaker hasn't full committed to helming the project, we'd be very surprised if he didn't return to finish his take on this saga - although, if and when he does, he won't actually consider it a trilogy.

“First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve says of the first two movies during an interview with Vanity Fair. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.”

Villeneuve also confirmed that Anya Taylor-Joy will have a much bigger role as Alia Atreides following her brief cameo in the last movie.

In Part One, we learn that Paul Atreides' mother, the Bene Gesserit Lady Jessica, is pregnant with the late Duke Leto's child. When the Fremen take in the survivors of the Harkonnen massacre, Jessica agrees to become the tribe's new Reverend Mother (she isn't really given a choice) and is "persuaded" to drink the Water of Life (a blue substance that's been extracted from a juvenile sandworm).

This gives Jessica incredible foresight and knowledge of previous generations, while also awakening similar abilities in her unborn daughter, who begins to communicate with and seemingly influence her mother's actions.

When Paul ingests the same liquid later on in the movie, he sees a vision of his now grown sister Alia (Taylor-Joy) standing by an ocean on Arrakis. She tells her brother that she loves him and is waiting for him. 

If you've read Frank Herbert's novel, you'll know how important Alia is to the story.

Dune: Part Two is now available on 4K UHD Blu-ray.

"Those hoping for blockbuster escapism might find themselves shook by this faithful, at times borderline depressing adaptation," we said in our review. "But Dune Part Two is Sci-fi spectacle at its finest and most audacious, as Villeneuve builds-upon and possibly surpasses (opinions will vary) his previous film with aplomb."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

DUNE: MESSIAH - Denis Villeneuve Says Script For Third Movie Is Officially In The Works
Related:

DUNE: MESSIAH - Denis Villeneuve Says Script For Third Movie Is Officially "In The Works"
DUNE: PROPHECY Teaser Trailer Reveals More About The Show Ahead Of Now-Confirmed November Premiere
Recommended For You:

DUNE: PROPHECY Teaser Trailer Reveals More About The Show Ahead Of Now-Confirmed November Premiere
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder