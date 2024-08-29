JURASSIC WORLD 4 First Official Look Reveals Title, Main Characters, And Story Details

Universal Pictures has shared a first look at the next instalment in the Jurassic World franchise, including the official title and first glimpse of Scarlett Johansson's character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 29, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The fourth instalment in the Jurassic World franchise recently wrapped filming, and Universal Pictures has shared our first official look at the movie, which now has the confirmed title: Jurassic World Rebirth.

The stills spotlight the main characters played by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, and we also have a better idea of what to expect from this latest dino-disaster adventure thanks to a plot synopsis.

"The film will be set five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion, when the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

This follows a previously leaked (but apparently official) logline, which described Rebirth as “a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

Check out the logo and images at the links below.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is set to helm the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."

Dominion director Colin Trevorrow will not be involved, but he did share his ideas for a potential follow-up last year.

"The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs," said the filmmaker. "For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it’s inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?"

Do you have any interest in another Jurassic World movie? What do you make of this first look? Drop us a comment down below.

Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/29/2024, 2:01 PM
I guess dinosaurs will never not be fun 🤷🏻‍♂️🦖🦕
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/29/2024, 3:00 PM
@Izaizaiza - the cashasaurus rex has returned, less than a year to shoot and finish vfx. This is doomed, but I love Gareth Edwards soooo good luck
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/29/2024, 3:33 PM
@bobevanz - The Cashasaurus Rex is the Apex predator of Hollywood. Long will he reign!
grif
grif - 8/29/2024, 2:02 PM
her ass aint puttin mine in a seat
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/29/2024, 2:04 PM
@grif - i can make you care
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/29/2024, 2:05 PM
@grif - Preach brother!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/29/2024, 2:03 PM
the world films sucked, 65 was the closest we got to seeing another good JP film.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/29/2024, 2:03 PM
The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind

THIS!? This is what needed to be rushed in production!?
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:05 PM
@Spoken - I dont know. this actually makes sense though. If there is a drug that can be made solely from colossi sized dinos....of course we would go after that. Money. This is the best plot thread I've seen for a JP film since Lost World and it makes sense considering David Koepp who wrote Jurassic Park wrote this screenplay. There might be some hope after all...
DetectiveKimble
DetectiveKimble - 8/29/2024, 3:05 PM
@Spoken - lol yes exactly never fails
Spoken
Spoken - 8/29/2024, 3:22 PM
@McMurdo - I just feel it makes it all the more convoluted in the JP universe. Meaning this whole time there was this super secret drug in dinos, that could save humanity that we just NOW discovered? Also another "save humanity" plot when really that's what Dominion just did?

I mean to be fair, I haven't seen a trailer or anything. But I wouldn't be surprised that Universal pushed this for 2025, because they didn't necessarily have a big blockbuster for 2025, since FastX Part 2 was delayed
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:24 PM
@Spoken - save humanity is vague. I imagine it's more a specific aspect of colossi DNA showing cancer reducing ability or something akin.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/29/2024, 3:31 PM
@McMurdo - But NOW? Now all these intelligent scientists who have created these dinosaurs are NOW figuring this out? Or are we using "evolution" as the solve all problem?

Idk. If there was one franchise I feel could benefit from a break, its for sure Jurassic World.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 8/29/2024, 2:04 PM
I have faith that Gareth Edwards is going to give us the best looking jp film since the og but I have a bit less faith in his directing and using his characters well...

At least it has to be better than the last movie!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:24 PM
@EZBeast - Koepp writing gives us some hope.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 8/29/2024, 2:04 PM
That franchise is like life itself: it always finds a way to comeback.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/29/2024, 2:05 PM
Scarjo producing gig for mcu looks dead
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/29/2024, 2:06 PM
Just another average blockbuster, most signs point to. Sure it'll be fun, but rather unremarkable all things considered."
(And just in case, why would I care to be proven wrong?)
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/29/2024, 2:06 PM
I wanna watch War of the Worlds.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/29/2024, 2:15 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Which one?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/29/2024, 2:18 PM
@HammerLegFoot -

User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/29/2024, 2:11 PM
I’m so looking foreword to this !!

Love the franchise even if it has had a lot of missteps, but dinosaurs 🦖 on the big screen are always fun.


Also man, that Jonathan Bailey sure is a really good actor lol
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/29/2024, 2:13 PM
T-Rex: A Jurassic World Story
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 8/29/2024, 2:22 PM
I would have preferred a naming convention of Jurassic (insert word here) since we got a trilogy of Jurassic Parks and a trilogy of Jurassic Worlds.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 8/29/2024, 2:27 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - I saw someone on here come up with Jurassic Earth as a new name for these movies and I thought sounded pretty cool imo.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:18 PM
@TheUnworthyThor - Rebirth is so generic
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 8/29/2024, 2:22 PM
Jurassic World Rebirth? Lame title. I would have preferred a new title scheme for this (potential) 3rd Jurassic trilogy. Like maybe Jurassic Kingdom (1, 2, 3 or preferrably distinguiertes by subtiles again) or Jurassic Realms or perhaps Jurassic Legacy. Still Not too Late to change it (IM7 even changed the title only after its theatrical run and dropt the ”Part 1“ giving IM8 a standalone subtitle instead of Part 2).
Colton
Colton - 8/29/2024, 2:25 PM
"life-saving benefits to humankind"

Jesus that's cringe
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/29/2024, 2:31 PM
@Colton - Why? I mean its kinda dumb movie thing, but why that specifically?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:19 PM
@TheRogue - is it? If Dinos can provide essential anti cancer or something....that's a real reason for humans to get involved. It's smart if you ask me.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/29/2024, 3:26 PM
@McMurdo - Yeah but why would they lol. I guess they are made with genetics. Plus why the 3 biggest ones.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:28 PM
@TheRogue - my guess is it is specific to gigantism genetics and thus only involved colossi dinos. Perhaps three that were created with a specific species of frog DNA.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 8/29/2024, 2:25 PM
Man I thought the JW movies killed all my hope for this franchise forever, but man did David Koepp and Gareth Edwards involvment in this project renewed my interest in dinos again lol.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:28 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - only reason I have hope is Edwards behind camera and Koepp at the pen.
PC04
PC04 - 8/29/2024, 2:30 PM
Hope to see a return to the more horror-esque shots and sequences that made the original movie and its two following films so great.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:19 PM
@PC04 - David Koepp who wrote the first film wrote this script. We might get lucky. Key word: might
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/29/2024, 2:32 PM
Damn they filmed this already?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:20 PM
@Thing94 - I believe it's still mid production
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/29/2024, 3:25 PM
@McMurdo - Maybe Post Production it says they wrapped filming
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/29/2024, 3:26 PM
@Thing94 - oh I missed that. Then yes post production.
