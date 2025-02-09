JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH "Big Game" Super Bowl TV Spot Unleashes A Hoard Of Mutant Dinosaurs

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH &quot;Big Game&quot; Super Bowl TV Spot Unleashes A Hoard Of Mutant Dinosaurs

Jurassic World Rebirth rampaged through today's Super Bowl with a new "Big Game" TV spot highlighting the movie's human cast and the terrifying, mutated "Jurassic Park" rejects they'll be hunted by...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 09, 2025 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: SFFGazette.com

The first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth was released earlier this week but Universal Pictures still unleashed dinosaurs on the Super Bowl with an epic minute-long "Big Game" TV spot.

If you caught the aforementioned sneak peek, much of the footage here will be familiar to you. However, we do see more of this team interacting and new glimpses of the dinosaurs they'll be forced to contend with (including the Rancor-like creature that's making this feel more like a horror movie than the expected action-adventure). 

"These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work. There’s some mutations in there," longtime franchise producer Frank Marshall said of the dinosaurs deemed too dangerous for the original Jurassic Park. "They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different."

Filmmaker Gareth Edwards teased, "When you make a creature, you get a big, massive pot and you pour in your favorite monsters from other films and books. Some Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger went in there, a little T. rex went in there."

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind. 

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed Edwards from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. 

You can watch the "Big Game" TV spot for Jurassic World Rebirth in the players below (via SFFGazette.com).

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material.

When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. 

Ali (Moonlight) is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Bailey (Wicked) plays palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family. 

The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool). 

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Trailer Pits Scarlett Johansson Against Dinosaurs Too Dangerous For Jurassic Park
Related:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Trailer Pits Scarlett Johansson Against Dinosaurs Too Dangerous For Jurassic Park
JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Trailer Teaser Amps Up The Tension As The T. Rex Is Unleashed In New Stills
Recommended For You:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Trailer Teaser Amps Up The Tension As The T. Rex Is Unleashed In New Stills

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/9/2025, 7:43 PM
Jurassic World Rebirth rampaged through today's Super Bowl

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/9/2025, 7:43 PM
It's just the same footage we've already seen.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/9/2025, 7:45 PM
Eagles intercept
JobinJ
JobinJ - 2/9/2025, 7:47 PM
We’ve seen this ten times already.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/9/2025, 7:51 PM
User Comment Image
Hopefully it's a return to form and it's back to basics.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/9/2025, 8:20 PM
Chiefs O line is awful and Mahomes is choking.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/9/2025, 8:51 PM
@McMurdo -

Chiefs gonna win.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/9/2025, 8:23 PM
Im calling it, they will set up the mutant dinosaurs to go toe to toe with the normal ones. Might not be on the movie yet but may be the next ones
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/9/2025, 8:34 PM
@vectorsigma - T-Rex will fight the D-Rex, she'll have a hard time until a human or another dinosaur intervenes, T-Rex wins and then does that same overused and unnecessary roar that every cgi monster has been doing for the past 10 years because the director's seen it from other movies.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/9/2025, 8:55 PM
@HashTagSwagg - perfect. And then a banner of sorts will fall during the roar for you know, nostalgia 😄
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/9/2025, 8:35 PM
cant wait to see Mahershala Al on the Chinese poster for this film
User Comment Image
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 2/9/2025, 9:02 PM
Are dinosaurs not scary enough as is? We need all these lame ass mutant ones that die by the end of the movie?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder