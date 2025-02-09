JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH "Big Game" Super Bowl TV Spot Unleashes A Hoard Of Mutant Dinosaurs

The first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth was released earlier this week but Universal Pictures still unleashed dinosaurs on the Super Bowl with an epic minute-long "Big Game" TV spot.

If you caught the aforementioned sneak peek, much of the footage here will be familiar to you. However, we do see more of this team interacting and new glimpses of the dinosaurs they'll be forced to contend with (including the Rancor-like creature that's making this feel more like a horror movie than the expected action-adventure).

"These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work. There’s some mutations in there," longtime franchise producer Frank Marshall said of the dinosaurs deemed too dangerous for the original Jurassic Park. "They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different."

Filmmaker Gareth Edwards teased, "When you make a creature, you get a big, massive pot and you pour in your favorite monsters from other films and books. Some Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger went in there, a little T. rex went in there."

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed Edwards from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

You can watch the "Big Game" TV spot for Jurassic World Rebirth in the players below (via SFFGazette.com).

Big game. Bigger dinosaurs 🦕 🦖 pic.twitter.com/idmaf2uqeq — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 9, 2025

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali (Moonlight) is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Bailey (Wicked) plays palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.