JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Trailer Pits Scarlett Johansson Against Dinosaurs Too Dangerous For Jurassic Park

The first trailer has been released for Jurassic World Rebirth and it sees Scarlett Johansson's mercenary Zora Bennett square off with the dinosaurs deemed too dangerous for the original "Jurassic Park."

By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded (each instalment surpassed $1 billion at the global box office), the enduring dinosaur franchise returns - and undergoes another evolution - with this summer's Jurassic World Rebirth.

Ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl, Universal Pictures has shared the first trailer and poster for the movie (via SFFGazette.com). Offering a far better idea of what to expect from this fresh start for the long-running series, there's plenty of action and some intriguing hints about the direction filmmaker Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is taking things in.

We also get a glimpse at some terrifying, new breeds of dinosaur (deemed too dangerous for the original "Jurassic Park") alongside a handful of returning fan favourites. 

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind. 

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed Edwards from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. 

Check out the new trailer and poster for Jurassic World Rebirth below along with the officially released story and cast details:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material.

When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. 

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Bailey (Wicked) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family. 

The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool). 

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.

JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 2/5/2025, 9:15 AM
Why does it feel like the Mummy reboot
Matador
Matador - 2/5/2025, 9:23 AM
@JonAwesome - How many times was the Mummy rebooted?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/5/2025, 9:24 AM
@Matador - Once
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/5/2025, 10:17 AM
@BlackStar25 -

The Mummy 1932

Various 1930s/1940s/1950s The Mummy movies

The Mummy movies made by Hammer

The Mummy 1999 series

The Mummy with Tom Cruise

But each series is different enough that none of the later ones are truly a reboot.

Besides two of the Brendan Fraser movies also having an Imhotep and his lady.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/5/2025, 10:22 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Oh shit! Thanks for the schooling bro. Never saw any Mummy movies before the Bredan Fraser ones. Going to have check those out.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 2/5/2025, 9:18 AM
It looks painfully cheap sadly.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/5/2025, 9:19 AM
Plenty of fun footage and cool moments, but feels largely unoriginal and as a result kind of dull.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/5/2025, 9:20 AM
Now...THIS IS INTERESTING AS HELL! Loving this direction!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/5/2025, 9:27 AM
@BlackStar25 - agreed. Feels like a good follow-up to both Jurassic Park and Jurassic world while still pushing into new territory.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/5/2025, 9:57 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Yup! I don't know how the squeeze another trilogy out of this be for the time being, but this take is certain a good followup. Hope they nail something fun and interesting with this release.
Huskers
Huskers - 2/5/2025, 9:20 AM
Take my money now! These movies just keep getting better and better! I’ve literally never seen people being chased by dinosaurs on an island before! 🙄
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/5/2025, 9:22 AM
🦕🦖

Too bad Scarlett Johansson wasn't in a 2000s Jurassic Park movie before the reduction.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/5/2025, 9:29 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - She would have have been the biggest things on that island
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/5/2025, 9:23 AM
God I never bought Scarlet Johansson as a tough girl, I never understand why they keep trying to push her to be one.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 2/5/2025, 9:32 AM
@Matchesz - All I can say is that she makes me tough...
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/5/2025, 9:33 AM
@Moriakum -
User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 2/5/2025, 9:34 AM
@Matchesz - Black Widow: Dino Crisises
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/5/2025, 9:40 AM
@Moriakum - User Comment Image
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 2/5/2025, 9:23 AM
so...... there are unintentional abominations and dinosaurs that were spliced together on the island from the looks of it?
Arthorious
Arthorious - 2/5/2025, 9:52 AM
@DemonTweeks - there’s that one large creature that looks like a cross between a rancor and xenomorph
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/5/2025, 10:23 AM
@DemonTweeks -

Si
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/5/2025, 9:24 AM
Didnt look good for me but i have faith in gareth edwards
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/5/2025, 9:26 AM
@vectorsigma - Edwards huh? I thought it felt a bit Godzilla and Rouge Oneish...In terms of shots and cinematography
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/5/2025, 9:31 AM
@BlackStar25 - ah yes, one will notice his signature cinematogeaphy to show how grand these monsters are
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/5/2025, 9:24 AM
like O.M.G!!! shes doing her black widow voice!!




User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 2/5/2025, 9:36 AM
@harryba11zack -

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/5/2025, 9:37 AM
@harryba11zack - She's doing The Superman stare
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/5/2025, 9:46 AM
@Izaizaiza - Hey! I think we just found your Wolverine
User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 2/5/2025, 9:25 AM
Looks generic as hell and the humor is awful but I'll watch at home for sure.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/5/2025, 10:13 AM
@MarvelousMarty - yup not a great first impression imo. Dialogue feels MCU esque.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/5/2025, 9:26 AM
Pretty excited for this. Looks exactly what I wanted Fallen Kingdom's follow-up to be. It keeps the story contained, but still appears to move into new territory.

Pursuing medical goals after the reveal of the clone girl makes much more sense than the international espionage/corporate conspiracy/famine cross-over we got.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/5/2025, 9:27 AM
Some good, a lotta bad, It does looks better than the past 3 films so that's something but seeing Ripped dude with glasses acting like a damsel for the sake of the girl boss who's the smallest person on the team next to the children is giving me the ick. No way in hell could she hold him with that rope.
Mortagon1978
Mortagon1978 - 2/5/2025, 9:27 AM
How come the dinosaurs looks worse and worse for each movie in this franchise?
Moriakum
Moriakum - 2/5/2025, 9:27 AM
I´m a simple guy, I see Scralett Johansson I click.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/5/2025, 9:28 AM
Hyped! 🦕

Between this and F4 July is looking pretty great to me! 4️⃣

I'll wait for reviews before I decide if I want to see CW man in the theatres

👀
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/5/2025, 10:14 AM
@BraveNewClunge - of course you think this looks good lol
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 2/5/2025, 9:30 AM
Jurrassic Park suffers from the same problem as Iron Man - the first two films had realistic effects then full CGI takes over and doesn't have the magic anymore.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/5/2025, 9:50 AM
@breakUbatman - Honestly...I don't think its an effect issue. The "magic" was more of "first of its kind" type of movie. I feel those franchises peak in their first films so well that anything after simple pales in comparison. Doesn't help that we don't have a huge influx of Iron Man or Jurrassic Park-esque type movie history to compare.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/5/2025, 9:32 AM
Scarlett Johansen wearing t-shirts and tank-tops in a jungle ...
User Comment Image
1 2

