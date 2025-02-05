JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Trailer Pits Scarlett Johansson Against Dinosaurs Too Dangerous For Jurassic Park

Three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded (each instalment surpassed $1 billion at the global box office), the enduring dinosaur franchise returns - and undergoes another evolution - with this summer's Jurassic World Rebirth.

Ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl, Universal Pictures has shared the first trailer and poster for the movie (via SFFGazette.com). Offering a far better idea of what to expect from this fresh start for the long-running series, there's plenty of action and some intriguing hints about the direction filmmaker Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is taking things in.

We also get a glimpse at some terrifying, new breeds of dinosaur (deemed too dangerous for the original "Jurassic Park") alongside a handful of returning fan favourites.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed Edwards from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Check out the new trailer and poster for Jurassic World Dominion below along with the officially released story and cast details:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Bailey (Wicked) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.