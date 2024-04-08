New KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Clip Confirms A Fan-Theory About Freya Allan's Character, "Mae"

The next instalment in the long-running POTA franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to hit theaters just over a month from now on May 10, and with tickets now on sale, 20th Century Studios has released quite a bit of new promo material, including posters, a featurette, a TV spot and a very interesting new clip.

Though we're not sure this really counts as a spoiler since the studio has revealed it themselves, if you'd rather go into the movie knowing as little as possible, best avoid the clip!

The footage reveals that Freya Allan's character, Mae, is actually given the name Nova by Raka the orangutan. Does this mean she is the Nova from the original Planet of the Apes? It's certainly possible, although Raka does note that this is his name for all their human allies at the very end of the clip, most likely paying homage to the character from the previous film, War For the Planet of the Apes.

Even so, there is clearly more to "Mae" than meets the eye, which is confirmed by Allan in one of the teasers below.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.