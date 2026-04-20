Rogue Trooper Teaser Trailer Released For Duncan Jones' 2000 AD Adaptation As Full Cast Is Revealed

Rogue Trooper Teaser Trailer Released For Duncan Jones' 2000 AD Adaptation As Full Cast Is Revealed

The first footage from Warcraft director Duncan Jones' adaptation of 2000 AD's Rogue Trooper has been revealed, while we also have a full cast list and comments from the filmmaker.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2026 08:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Based on the classic 2000 AD comic series created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons, Rogue Trooper tells the story of 19, a "Genetic Infantryman," who finds himself the sole survivor of an invasion force.

Desperate to track down the traitor who sold him and his comrades out, the super soldier is accompanied by three killed-in-action squad mates, whose personalities have been stored in his gun, helmet and backpack.

The animated science fiction feature from Rebellion and Liberty Films was written and directed by Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft, Mute), and the first teaser trailer has just been revealed (via SFFGazette.com). It doesn't show much, but puts the spotlight on 19 and the world this story is set in. 

Jones has dedicated the last several years of his career to Rogue Trooper, which was first announced at the end of 2023. Will it have been worth the wait? It's too soon to say, but for 2000 AD fans, this movie is long overdue. 

Rogue Trooper stars breakout talent Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) as the eponymous Rogue Trooper, alongside Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck To You Leo Grande) and Reece Shearsmith (Saltburn).

Rounding out the cast are Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones).

Discussing his approach to the material with Deadline, Jones said, "Yeah, it is based on the episodic nature of the storytelling and the fact that we visit all of these different characters in different environments is very much in keeping with the comic."

"But I had a little bit of fun with it and added a few things and tried to take some of the original stories and add my own spin on it. I can’t help myself doing that, I always do that," the filmmaker added with a laugh. "I got in trouble with that in Warcraft."

"That was the approach to the storytelling. As far as the visuals went, it’s a combination of things, keeping in the spirit of the artwork from the comic book. And then Steve Trumble and I talked about Thunderbirds and things like that, and the supersized vehicles. So, we had a lot of fun with these ridiculously gigantic vehicles, because the story takes place in a fairly small environment," Jones concluded.

He'd later said that he hopes Rogue Trooper "really does open up the opportunity to do some things at this scale on a UK indie budget," potentially with more adaptations of 2000 AD's "amazing library of characters" from "essentially the Marvel/DC of the UK."

Taken from 2000 AD, the legendary British comic book, which is also home to Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper is produced by Stuart Fenegan (Moon, Source Code, Mute, Warcraft) alongside Jason Kingsley (Dredd, School's Out Forever), Chris Kingsley (Dredd, School's Out Forever), and Duncan Jones.

Rogue Squadron is "coming soon," though we don't currently know whether it's eyeing a theatrical or streaming release. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Rick Moranis And Daphne Zuniga On Reuniting For Spaceballs: The New One After 40 Years
Related:

Rick Moranis And Daphne Zuniga On Reuniting For Spaceballs: The New One After 40 Years
The Dog Stars: Jacob Elordi & Josh Brolin Face The End Of The World In Stunning First Trailer
Recommended For You:

The Dog Stars: Jacob Elordi & Josh Brolin Face The End Of The World In Stunning First Trailer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/20/2026, 8:54 PM
GHAT DAYUM
User Comment Image
Deklipz
Deklipz - 4/20/2026, 9:05 PM
Don’t like the visual style of it. I’ll just break open my longbox and reread the comics 🤷‍♂️I also don’t think Jones should be directing things like this. His strengths are things like Mute and Moon are where he should be putting his energy. Warcraft was trash no reason to think this will be any better. Same formula as Warcraft used here. Didn’t work then not gonna work now.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/20/2026, 9:05 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder