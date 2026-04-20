Rogue Trooper Teaser Trailer Released For Duncan Jones' 2000 AD Adaptation As Full Cast Is Revealed

Based on the classic 2000 AD comic series created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons, Rogue Trooper tells the story of 19, a "Genetic Infantryman," who finds himself the sole survivor of an invasion force.

Desperate to track down the traitor who sold him and his comrades out, the super soldier is accompanied by three killed-in-action squad mates, whose personalities have been stored in his gun, helmet and backpack.

The animated science fiction feature from Rebellion and Liberty Films was written and directed by Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft, Mute), and the first teaser trailer has just been revealed (via SFFGazette.com). It doesn't show much, but puts the spotlight on 19 and the world this story is set in.

Jones has dedicated the last several years of his career to Rogue Trooper, which was first announced at the end of 2023. Will it have been worth the wait? It's too soon to say, but for 2000 AD fans, this movie is long overdue.

Rogue Trooper stars breakout talent Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) as the eponymous Rogue Trooper, alongside Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck To You Leo Grande) and Reece Shearsmith (Saltburn).

Rounding out the cast are Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones).

Discussing his approach to the material with Deadline, Jones said, "Yeah, it is based on the episodic nature of the storytelling and the fact that we visit all of these different characters in different environments is very much in keeping with the comic."

"But I had a little bit of fun with it and added a few things and tried to take some of the original stories and add my own spin on it. I can’t help myself doing that, I always do that," the filmmaker added with a laugh. "I got in trouble with that in Warcraft."

"That was the approach to the storytelling. As far as the visuals went, it’s a combination of things, keeping in the spirit of the artwork from the comic book. And then Steve Trumble and I talked about Thunderbirds and things like that, and the supersized vehicles. So, we had a lot of fun with these ridiculously gigantic vehicles, because the story takes place in a fairly small environment," Jones concluded.

He'd later said that he hopes Rogue Trooper "really does open up the opportunity to do some things at this scale on a UK indie budget," potentially with more adaptations of 2000 AD's "amazing library of characters" from "essentially the Marvel/DC of the UK."

Taken from 2000 AD, the legendary British comic book, which is also home to Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper is produced by Stuart Fenegan (Moon, Source Code, Mute, Warcraft) alongside Jason Kingsley (Dredd, School's Out Forever), Chris Kingsley (Dredd, School's Out Forever), and Duncan Jones.

Rogue Squadron is "coming soon," though we don't currently know whether it's eyeing a theatrical or streaming release.