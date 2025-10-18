George Lucas Says "I've Moved Past [STAR WARS]" After "Disney Took It Over And Gave It Their Vision"

George Lucas Says &quot;I've Moved Past [STAR WARS]&quot; After &quot;Disney Took It Over And Gave It Their Vision&quot;

Star Wars creator George Lucas has talked about begrudgingly including the franchise in his museum, and says he's moved on from the franchise after handing the reins to Disney following a $4 billion sale.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 18, 2025 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: WSJ (via SFFGazette.com)

It's been 13 years since George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney for $4 billion. While Star Wars fans have been waiting patiently for the legendary filmmaker to step back behind the camera to shoot another movie, he's actually been busy working on opening a museum.

The project has reportedly cost the 81-year-old at least $1 billion to put together, and The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is now on track to open in Los Angeles next year. As the name suggests, it will showcase narrative art, but much to the disappointment of some, it isn't a movie museum or even a journey through Lucas' storied career.

In fact, during an interview with The Wall Street Journal (via SFFGazette.com), he explained why he's eager for it not to become known as "the Star Wars museum."

"It’s one gallery out of 33. And I did it grudgingly," a seemingly exasperated Lucas said. "I didn’t want people to come to the museum and say, 'Where’s the Star Wars?'"

It will house an N-1 Starfighter from 1999's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but only one exhibit will be devoted to a Galaxy Far, Far Away (and, more specifically, its vehicle designs). 

Addressing the current state of the franchise and how he now views the world he created, Lucas said, "Disney took it over and they gave it their vision. That’s what happens. Of course I’ve moved past it. I mean, I’ve got a life. I’m building a museum. A museum is harder than making movies."

While he has visited the odd set since Disney took charge of Star Wars, he's mostly kept his opinions to himself and, as he suggests, moved on with his life. When the deal was struck, the plan was to use Lucas' outlines for the sequel trilogy, only for the House of Mouse to decide later to start from scratch. 

That resulted in divisive movies like The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, and last year, Lucas hinted that he believes Disney had got the trilogy wrong.

"I was the one who really knew what Star Wars was...who actually knew this world, because there’s a lot to it," he shared. "The Force, for example, nobody understood the Force. When they started other ones after I sold the company, a lot of the ideas that were in [the original] sort of got lost. But that’s the way it is. You give it up, you give it up."

Fans have expressed unhappiness with how the Star Wars franchise has been handled on Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's watch, and after 13 years, she's expected to step down within the next year or so. Current Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni remains a favourite to replace her, meaning a creative would once again be in charge of this property.

So, there will be no Star Wars return for Lucas, but his museum is shaping up to be another impressive addition to his already storied legacy.

Blue Yoda? Iconic STAR WARS Jedi Master Once Had A Very Different Look In THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK
Related:

Blue Yoda? Iconic STAR WARS Jedi Master Once Had A Very Different Look In THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK
STAR WARS: Hot Toys Reveals REVENGE OF THE SITH Figure Based On Anakin Skywalker And Obi-Wan's Mustafar Duel
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: Hot Toys Reveals REVENGE OF THE SITH Figure Based On Anakin Skywalker And Obi-Wan's Mustafar Duel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/18/2025, 10:52 AM
There have most certainly been a lot of misses since then but Andor was PEAK
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/18/2025, 10:53 AM
Star Wars should have ended with the original trilogy.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/18/2025, 10:57 AM
George Lucas has never looked genuinely happy after the sell. You can see it in his eyes like he lost the love of his life.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/18/2025, 10:59 AM
“Gave It Their Vision" = “Gave It AIDS”
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/18/2025, 11:03 AM
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/18/2025, 11:05 AM
When you consider how much money Disney has waisted on Star Wars, it’s crazy that “Star Wars: Underworld” was deemed bc each of the 20 episodes would’ve cost $40 million to make.

It’s really amazing how bad Disney completely ruined up multi-billion dollar IP’s. People will look back on the 2020’s as the decade that destroyed so many beloved brands and IP
Evansly
Evansly - 10/18/2025, 11:06 AM
My kids are finally old enough for us to go through the Original Trilogy! Tonight we finish with Return of the Jedi!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder