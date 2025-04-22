STAR WARS: Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Could Step Down Sooner Than Expected

STAR WARS: Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Could Step Down Sooner Than Expected

Despite claiming it could take up to a year to find a successor, a new report reveals that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy may be gearing up to leave her executive role by the end of the summer...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: The InSneider (via SFFGazette.com)

A few months ago, rumours swirled that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy was gearing up to step down from her executive role. The news was welcomed by Star Wars fans who have lost faith in Kennedy's vision for the franchise, though she'd later rein in expectations. 

To recap, Kennedy joined Lucasfilm as co-chair alongside Star Wars creator George Lucas in 2012 and later took over following his exit when Disney acquired the company for $4 billion.

Initially, Kennedy found great success in the role. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a box office hit that grossed $2 billion worldwide. Some fans weren't happy with the movie, but it was a critical success and, two years later, The Last Jedi was another win for the studio. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also grossed over $1 billion in 2016 and received positive reviews despite creative issues behind the scenes. 

The trouble started when she fired filmmakers Chris Lord and Phil Miller in the middle of shooting Solo: A Star Wars Story. Longtime friend Ron Howard was enlisted to finish the project, but it was a flop. In 2019, The Rise of Skywalker was panned by critics and fans alike as a disappointing conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. 

We then entered an era of movies being announced, only for them to never materialise. The franchise has found success on streaming with the likes of The MandalorianObi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, but there have still been notable missteps, including The Book of Boba Fett and The Acolyte. Unfortunately, it's turned Star Wars into a TV property rather than a film one.

We've seen other failings on Kennedy's watch, including Disney+'s Willow revival (which was panned by critics and later pulled from the streamer altogether) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, another finale widely considered a let-down.

In a report from The InSneider (via SFFGazette.com) about Carlton Cuse (Lost) and his son Nick Cuse (Watchmen) developing a mystery Star Wars TV series, Jeff Sneider writes, "Kennedy may be poised to step down as the head of Lucasfilm this August, but she won’t be going too far, far away, as she’s expected to produce multiple Star Wars projects, including Kinberg’s trilogy."

If she really is planning to step down at the end of the summer, then it surely means Kennedy has already found her successor. Dave Filoni was previously named as a likely candidate, though that seems unlikely given how many projects he's developing as a creative.

"The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring," the Lucasfilm President said earlier this year. "I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies. That is the first thing that’s important to say. I am not retiring."

"What’s happening at Lucasfilm is I have been talking for quite some time with both Bob [Iger] and Alan [Fine] about what eventual succession might look like. We have an amazing bench of people here, and we have every intention of making an announcement months or a year down the road. We are in lockstep as to what that’s going to be, and I am continuing."

"I’m continuing to stay at Lucasfilm and looking very thoughtfully with Bob and Alan as to who’s stepping in," she continued. "So that is all underway, and we have every right to make that announcement when we want to make it. We’ll probably make an announcement months or a year out, and I have every intention of sticking around to help that person be successful."

Kennedy's time as Lucasfilm President is winding down, but she intends to step down on her terms, and that should make this an interesting year for Star Wars fans.

The franchise needs a steady hand (and there's more to this role than just creative decisions), though it sounds like they will be inheriting a lot of projects that Kennedy has already got the ball rolling on.

As always, keep checking back here for updates as we have them. 

The Force Is Strong With This Writer! Kathleen Kennedy Reveals The Pen Behind Taika Waititi’s STAR WARS Film
Related:

The Force Is Strong With This Writer! Kathleen Kennedy Reveals The Pen Behind Taika Waititi’s STAR WARS Film
STAR WARS: Shawn Levy's Movie Starring Ryan Gosling Gets Official Title & First Story Details
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: Shawn Levy's Movie Starring Ryan Gosling Gets Official Title & First Story Details

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/22/2025, 2:11 PM
Good riddance to bad rubbish if true.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 4/22/2025, 2:11 PM
Don't fuc*ing tease me. 😮
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/22/2025, 2:11 PM
User Comment Image
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/22/2025, 2:13 PM
Just do it.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2025, 2:15 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/22/2025, 2:19 PM
the damage is done.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 4/22/2025, 2:21 PM
Dave or Jon. Those two seem like the clear choices.

John Knoll could be an interesting choice as well but I don’t know his appetite for it nor his depth of knowledge.
Huskers
Huskers - 4/22/2025, 2:28 PM
Was Last Jedi really a success for the studio?!?! Maybe financially, but it split the fan base and alienated longtime fans that grew up on and fell in love with the original trilogy. Which resulted in a major course correction that didn’t pleads anyone. I saw the original Star Wars when I was 8 years old and loved it so much, I incorporated it into my wedding 15 years ago. Yet today, I could care less about another Star Wars movie, which I didn’t think was even possible. The damage is already done whether the cause of it leaves or not.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2025, 2:30 PM
User Comment Image

Regardless of whether Kennedy steps down as the head of Lucasfilm in August or not , I doubt Filoni will be her replacement because as previously reported , her job is far less about being involved in creative and moreso dealing with the business side of things & Disney which Dave has no experience in so it will likely be an exec internally or externally that gets the job.

Anyway , the father-son Cuse duo working on a SW show is cool news…

It’s likely in early development so not greenlit yet hence it not being announced at Celebration which I can understand , both have impressive resumes so I am intrigued to see hopefully the type of story in this universe that they want to tell!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/22/2025, 2:48 PM
"her job is far less about being involved in creative and moreso dealing with the business side"

And yet dudes on here will continue to blame her for every creative decision they hate. Funny that.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 4/22/2025, 2:35 PM
Why do you post 2 articles about the same thing?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/22/2025, 2:40 PM
We've been hearing about this for years; I'll believe it when it actually happens.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/22/2025, 2:47 PM
Don't play with my emotions.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/22/2025, 2:55 PM
@joshwilding - "We've seen other failings on Kennedy's watch, including Disney+'s Willow revival (which was panned by critics and later pulled from the streamer altogether)"

Thank you for not letting her live down this tragedy.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder