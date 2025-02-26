STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH Returning To Theaters For 20th Anniversary; New Poster Released

Lucasfilm has announced that Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is set to return to the big screen on April 25 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the final part of George Lucas' Prequel trilogy.

The movie will run in U.S. theaters and select international territories for one week only, and will be available in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX, which features high-tech motion chairs that sync with over 21 effects, all designed to complement the narrative of the film.

Renowned artist Matt Ferguson has also designed a brand-new poster to mark the re-release, which you can check out below.

For many fans, Revenge of the Sith stands out as the best film of the Prequels, with stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman coming into their own as their respective characters, as the story builds towards Anakin Skywalker's inevitable turn to the dark side and emergence as the iconic Darth Vader.

The poster features the looming mask of Vader enveloping Skywalker on his march to execute Order 66. The sprawling piece also includes Ferguson’s artistic illustration of the life-changing lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin and the Coruscant skyline with warships over the burning Jedi Temple.

“The space battle and Mustafar elements are all really complicated, with way more ships and explosions than on my other Star Wars posters,” Ferguson explains. “It's the movie where it all really unravels for Anakin.”

Experience the true power of the dark side. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary beginning April 25.



Artwork by @Cakes_Comics pic.twitter.com/6VPpGbrti9 — Regal (@RegalMovies) February 25, 2025

Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars, when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku.