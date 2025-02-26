STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH Returning To Theaters For 20th Anniversary; New Poster Released

The final instalment in George Lucas' Star Wars Prequel trilogy, Revenge of the Sith, is returning to theaters in April to mark the movie's 20th anniversary...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 26, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Lucasfilm has announced that Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is set to return to the big screen on April 25 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the final part of George Lucas' Prequel trilogy.

The movie will run in U.S. theaters and select international territories for one week only, and will be available in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX, which features high-tech motion chairs that sync with over 21 effects, all designed to complement the narrative of the film.

Renowned artist Matt Ferguson has also designed a brand-new poster to mark the re-release, which you can check out below.

For many fans, Revenge of the Sith stands out as the best film of the Prequels, with stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman coming into their own as their respective characters, as the story builds towards Anakin Skywalker's inevitable turn to the dark side and emergence as the iconic Darth Vader.

The poster features the looming mask of Vader enveloping Skywalker on his march to execute Order 66. The sprawling piece also includes Ferguson’s artistic illustration of the life-changing lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin and the Coruscant skyline with warships over the burning Jedi Temple.

“The space battle and Mustafar elements are all really complicated, with way more ships and explosions than on my other Star Wars posters,” Ferguson explains. “It's the movie where it all really unravels for Anakin.”

Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars, when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku.

GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/26/2025, 8:22 AM
Boner Thompson
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/26/2025, 8:24 AM
Best of the prequel trilogy, sign me up!
xfan320
xfan320 - 2/26/2025, 8:29 AM
I remember seeing this in theaters on premiere night 20 years ago. It was my first midnight premiere. People dressed in robes and had lightsabers. I cried as the opening crawl began.

What a time it was to be a fan.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/26/2025, 8:30 AM
@xfan320 - I had the same 10 years ago with The Force Awakens. Great experience watching it with fans and fans only
xfan320
xfan320 - 2/26/2025, 8:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah TFA had some decent hype as well. I saw it at my local IMAX theater (the kind with a dome screen) and it was so immersive and new watching the drama play out all around me.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/26/2025, 8:40 AM
@xfan320 - I remember the same thing but for The Force Awakens. The energy in that theater was electric. Even before the crawl when people saw that Lucasfilm ltd logo they went wild.

People were so freaking ready for new Star Wars. Everyone seemed quite pleased with the it at the time. I still think it's a solid Star Wars film.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/26/2025, 9:18 AM
@xfan320 - Same here.

And that opening coruscant battle scene gives me the chills to this day. The prequels are very flawed but to me that's the best scene right after an opening crawl.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/26/2025, 8:29 AM
The local cinema here did a full saga marathon last year with The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary, but I missed out on that. Hopefully they'll do the same now.
DirkLargepeck
DirkLargepeck - 2/26/2025, 8:40 AM
An awesome poster. Unusual dimensions - how would that fit in a poster frame?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 2/26/2025, 8:45 AM
They re-released all SW films here in the UK a year ago.

I went to see all of them twice (except the sequels), but Revenge of the Sith is the only one I saw 3 times.

I'll happily do it again this year.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 8:52 AM
Sweet poster!!.

ROTS is definitely the best of the SW prequel trilogy imo (though that isn’t saying much imo since I’m not really a a big fan of those films).

That Mustafar fight though is iconic!!.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 8:55 AM
This was so disappointing in 2005.

Lucas, Iger, Kennedy, Filoni.

They failed.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/26/2025, 9:12 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You always sound like someone shoved a 50 lb. sack of sadness up your ass.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/26/2025, 9:20 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - On the opposite, I was very surprised at the time on how they managed to make such a compelling film (flawed, but still) right after such a weak Ep II.

Plus, it looks gold compared to what we have nowadays...
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/26/2025, 9:01 AM
Cool. My second Favortie of all the SWs movies.

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 2/26/2025, 9:23 AM
@Nomis929 - It has its moments. Would be higher in my list if the dialogue wasn't so broken, specially between Anakin and Padmé.

But I still remember watching it opening night, seeing everything tying up so well with the OT - even design-wise, and thinking "why couldn't they do that with the previous 2"?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/26/2025, 9:40 AM
@Fogs - All I know, is that after it was over I was emotional spent in the best way possible for a movie (and maybe a few tears had swell up in my eyes) and I extremely satisifed with what George Lucas had achieved.

But I'm a fan of the prequels and obviously the OTs.

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/26/2025, 9:11 AM
Episodes II and III are actually a fun watch. (Episode I is still ass). Seeing Episode III on the big screen sounds like a good time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 9:14 AM
@JayLemle - I actually think I dislike episode 2 more than 1 due to the Anakin & Padme stuff though Obi Wans subplot is fun

Ep 1 I still have some nostalgia for and has some genuinely great sequences such Duel of The Fates and the podracing scene.

Neither are particularly good though imo
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/26/2025, 9:31 AM
Episode one and three best of trilogy episode two to much politics need more action still fun watch get past boring parts
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/26/2025, 9:32 AM
@dragon316 - like see series based on podraces
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 2/26/2025, 9:37 AM
Anakin signed his death warrant as soon as he arrived. It's hot, dry, and the lava gets in everything. The cheapo Imperial prosthetics that followed were worse.

