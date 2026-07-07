Terminator 2: Judgment Day Returns To Theaters This Summer For Its 35th Anniversary

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, StudioCanal, Fathom Entertainment, and Rialto Pictures have announced that Terminator 2: Judgment Day is returning to theaters from August 28 to September 2 to mark the groundbreaking sci-fi classic's 35th anniversary.

Available in 4K, REALD 3D and premium formats, the re-release also celebrates "Judgment Day" on August 29. The U.S. release has a wide national theatrical footprint thanks to a partnership with Fathom Entertainment, the leading speciality distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, and Rialto Pictures. StudioCanal is handling global distribution.

The 4K and 3D presentation uses StudioCanal's 2017 restoration and 3D conversion, so this isn't a remaster or updated version of filmmaker James Cameron's classic 1991 movie. However, that version has previously received widespread acclaim from film buffs.

T2 remains one of the highest-grossing and most influential films ever made. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, and Robert Patrick, the film earned four Academy Awards and revolutionised action cinema with effects that definitely hold up today. Terminator 2: Judgment Day holds a 90% critics' score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cameron said today, "T2 was made for theaters, and our lovingly-prepared 3D version, coming back to the big screen, is the absolute best way to see the film. I believe it's safe to do spoilers after 35 years, so spoiler alert: the good guys win against the AI superintelligence! And maybe that’s a message of hope we all could use this summer."

Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer for Fathom Entertainment, added, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day was a cultural phenomenon in the U.S. upon release and 35 years later, remains a timeless, non-stop thrill ride that audiences – new and old - will love to see."

"With non-stop action, iconic performances from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, spectacular sound and visual effects, and even a massive hit song by Guns N' Roses ('You Could Be Mine'), the re-release of T2 is a must-see theatrical event perfect for 3D and other premium formats."

In a future ruled by machines, young John Connor holds the key to humanity’s survival. When a reprogrammed Terminator is sent back in time to protect him, a new threat emerges: the T-1000, a terrifying next-generation assassin capable of becoming anyone, anywhere. No rules. No limits. No mercy. As Sarah Connor races to stop Judgment Day before it begins, the fate of humanity hangs by a thread.

Tickets for Terminator 2: Judgment Day's 35th Anniversary will go on sale on July 17. Check out a trailer in the X post below.