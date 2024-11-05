TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Director Admits Killing John Connor Was One Of The Movie's Biggest Mistakes

After delivering a hit with Deadpool, filmmaker Tim Miller dropped a bomb with Terminator: Dark Fate. Now, he's shared his take on why the movie likely didn't connect with audiences. Check it out...

Nov 05, 2024
After putting himself on the map as a director with 2016's Deadpool, Tim Miller quickly found himself in high demand. When creative differences with Ryan Reynolds resulted in the filmmaker walking away from Deadpool 2, he set about rebooting the Terminator franchise alongside James Cameron.

The Avatar director had praised Terminator Genisys in a featurette for the disappointing 2015 effort, something he'd later share his regret over due to what a colossal disappointment Alan Taylor's reboot was.

In comparison, Dark Fate received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics but failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Earning $62 million in North America and $261 million worldwide, the blockbuster was deemed a flop and the beloved franchise was put back on the shelf.

Despite being a major improvement over its predecessors - and the fact it featured the fan-pleasing reunion of original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton on screen - there were still moments which failed to strike a chord with viewers. 

Among them was the fact Dark Fate opened with a T-800 gunning down a young John Connor (thereby creating a new timeline), a decision Miller has now acknowledged was a mistake while talking to Variety (via SFFGazette.com).

"Nobody sets out to disregard someone’s closely held childhood dreams. It’s no cause for vitriol," he tells the trade. "A lot of people didn’t like 'Terminator: Dark Fate' for reasons I had nothing to do with. One, because it was the sixth film and another because we killed John Connor at the start, but if Jim Cameron wants that to happen – which I agree with by the way – then that’s what you do."

For what it's worth, Cameron has previously taken responsibility for Terminator: Dark Fate's failings. "Our problem was not that the film didn’t work. The problem was, people didn’t show up. I’ve owned this to Tim Miller many times. I said, 'I torpedoed that movie before we ever wrote a word or shot a foot of film.'"

He puts that down to "getting high on my own supply" with Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a movie that focused heavily on Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, a concept Dark Fate returned to by bringing together T-800 and Sarah Connor...again.

"We achieved our goal. We made a legit sequel to a movie where the people that were actually going to theatres at the time that movie came out are all either dead, retired, crippled, or have dementia. It was a non-starter. There was nothing in the movie for a new audience."

Giving his final thoughts on Terminator: Dark Fate, Cameron said, "I think the film’s cracking. I still think mine are the best, but I put it in solid third."

Cameron is now believed to be working on a Terminator reboot but it's currently unclear what form it will take or when it might actually become a reality. 

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/5/2024, 8:11 AM
User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 11/5/2024, 8:15 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Bingo!
Order66
Order66 - 11/5/2024, 8:20 AM
Dark Fate was easily the best 3rd Terminator film however not by much.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/5/2024, 8:23 AM
"We made a legit sequel to a movie where the people that were actually going to theatres at the time that movie came out are all either dead, retired, crippled, or have dementia."

This is one of the most pompous douchebag comments from a guy who is already a prentenious twat.
Surely, there are millions of Gen Xers like myself who saw T1 and T2 when they first came out and are now in their late 40's or 50's and are not dead, crippled or experiencing dementia, and the vast majority of us can't afford to retire.

What about the millions of younger people who saw the movies later on DVD etc?
Is he suggesting they all just magically disppeared?

They made yet another sequel that no one asked for and made decisions that most fans didn't like.
Cameron pretending like "the audience for this is all dead or crippled" is pretty insulting and totally false.

There was certainly an audience for this, but the movie wasn't what they wanted.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/5/2024, 8:36 AM
Norman Reedus would make for an excellent adult John Conner.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/5/2024, 8:38 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Oh shit! That could totally work!
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 11/5/2024, 8:41 AM
Had the franchise ever figured out how to make John Connor a bad@$$, then it would've been printing money for a long time. Terminator Salvation, was such a missed opportunity.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/5/2024, 8:43 AM
no shit

